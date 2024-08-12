Ipswich Town have reportedly joined the race to sign Leeds United academy graduate Kalvin Phillips from Manchester City.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The midfielder joined Pep Guardiola’s side in 2022, making a high-profile switch from his boyhood club Leeds. Considering the deal was reported to be worth £45m, a lot was expected from the England-capped battler at the Etihad Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, it has not worked out for Phillips. He has managed just 31 appearances for the club, finding competition for places stern in the centre of midfield.

Kalvin Phillips has featured for Manchester City in pre-season friendlies this summer. Image: Drew Hallowell/Getty Images

According to Sky Sports, Ipswich have shown interest in adding the Leeds-born midfielder to their ranks. Although his stock has fallen, Phillips would add considerable pedigree to the squad at Portman Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad