Ipswich Town 'join race' for Leeds United academy graduate linked with Everton and Aston Villa
The midfielder joined Pep Guardiola’s side in 2022, making a high-profile switch from his boyhood club Leeds. Considering the deal was reported to be worth £45m, a lot was expected from the England-capped battler at the Etihad Stadium.
However, it has not worked out for Phillips. He has managed just 31 appearances for the club, finding competition for places stern in the centre of midfield.
Manchester City sanctioned a loan move to West Ham United in January but the 28-year-old was unable to rediscover his form. In recent weeks, has been linked with Premier League outfits Everton and Aston Villa.
According to Sky Sports, Ipswich have shown interest in adding the Leeds-born midfielder to their ranks. Although his stock has fallen, Phillips would add considerable pedigree to the squad at Portman Road.
Despite seemingly being far down the pecking order, Phillips featured heavily for Manchester City during pre-season friendlies. More recently, he was an unnamed substitute at Wembley as the club lifted the Community Shield at Manchester United’s expense.
