Ipswich Town 'join race' for Leeds United academy graduate linked with Everton and Aston Villa

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 12th Aug 2024, 13:19 GMT
Ipswich Town have reportedly joined the race to sign Leeds United academy graduate Kalvin Phillips from Manchester City.

The midfielder joined Pep Guardiola’s side in 2022, making a high-profile switch from his boyhood club Leeds. Considering the deal was reported to be worth £45m, a lot was expected from the England-capped battler at the Etihad Stadium.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, it has not worked out for Phillips. He has managed just 31 appearances for the club, finding competition for places stern in the centre of midfield.

Manchester City sanctioned a loan move to West Ham United in January but the 28-year-old was unable to rediscover his form. In recent weeks, has been linked with Premier League outfits Everton and Aston Villa.

Kalvin Phillips has featured for Manchester City in pre-season friendlies this summer. Image: Drew Hallowell/Getty ImagesKalvin Phillips has featured for Manchester City in pre-season friendlies this summer. Image: Drew Hallowell/Getty Images
Kalvin Phillips has featured for Manchester City in pre-season friendlies this summer. Image: Drew Hallowell/Getty Images

Sign up to our new Sports Editor’s TeamTalk newsletter available this week

According to Sky Sports, Ipswich have shown interest in adding the Leeds-born midfielder to their ranks. Although his stock has fallen, Phillips would add considerable pedigree to the squad at Portman Road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Despite seemingly being far down the pecking order, Phillips featured heavily for Manchester City during pre-season friendlies. More recently, he was an unnamed substitute at Wembley as the club lifted the Community Shield at Manchester United’s expense.

Related topics:Kalvin PhillipsIpswich TownManchester CityLeedsPep GuardiolaEvertonAston VillaWest Ham UnitedEngland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice