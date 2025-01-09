Ipswich Town set to beat Everton to £22m signing of former Hull City talisman with medical 'started'
The winger was prised from Hull in the summer after lighting up the Championship with his dazzling displays of flair and creativity.
He returned to Villa, the club Hull had signed Philogene from in the first place. However, after struggling for starts at Villa Park, the 22-year-old appears set for pastures new.
Despite reports of Everton being interested in doing a deal, Ipswich are understood to be closing in on the capture of the England under-21 international.
According to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, the Tractor Boys have agreed a deal worth £22m plus add-ons.
Philogene’s medical is believed to have already started, suggesting his unveiling at Portman Road may not be far away.
Ipswich splashed out on Leeds United academy graduate Jack Clarke in the summer, prising the wideman from Sunderland.
However, he has managed just four league starts since linking up with Kieran McKenna’s side. The arrival of Philogene would arguably push him further down the pecking order, with Ipswich unlikely to be reluctant to unleash their new signing.
