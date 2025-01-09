Ipswich Town are reportedly set to complete the signing of former Hull City talisman Jaden Philogene from Aston Villa.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The winger was prised from Hull in the summer after lighting up the Championship with his dazzling displays of flair and creativity.

He returned to Villa, the club Hull had signed Philogene from in the first place. However, after struggling for starts at Villa Park, the 22-year-old appears set for pastures new.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite reports of Everton being interested in doing a deal, Ipswich are understood to be closing in on the capture of the England under-21 international.

Jaden Philogene returned to Aston Villa from Hull City in the summer of 2024. | Dan Istitene/Getty Images

According to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, the Tractor Boys have agreed a deal worth £22m plus add-ons.

Philogene’s medical is believed to have already started, suggesting his unveiling at Portman Road may not be far away.

Ipswich splashed out on Leeds United academy graduate Jack Clarke in the summer, prising the wideman from Sunderland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad