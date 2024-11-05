A Steel City derby is on the horizon for Sheffield United - but first up there is a trip to Bristol City.

The Blades are hovering just below the automatic promotion slots, one point below second-placed Leeds United.

Frustratingly for the Bramall Lane faithful, Chris Wilder’s side would be above the Whites had they not had points deducted.

Their trip to Ashton Gate presents an opportunity to leapfrog Leeds, while also being a chance to gather further momentum ahead of their derby showdown with Sheffield Wednesday.

Speaking ahead of the game, Wilder said: "Through my experience and the coaches' experience, we're never a shortcut team or a complacent team. I don't know if it's just my pessimism that If we're not at it we'll get turned over and we have to be at it. If we are, we give ourselves a good chance of getting a result."

Sheffield United are preparing to face Bristol City at Ashton Gate. | Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images

Here are all the key TV and streaming details ahead of Sheffield United’s trip to Bristol City.

When is Bristol City v Sheffield United?

Kick-off is scheduled for 7:45pm tonight (Tuesday, November 5).

Is Bristol City v Sheffield United on TV?

Yes - the match will be shown live on TV. It will not immediately appear on the channel billings but can be accessed as an alternative broadcast via Sky Sports+.

How can I stream Bristol City v Sheffield United?