Published 8th Apr 2025, 12:03 BST
Huddersfield Town are set to lock horns with Wycombe Wanderers at the John Smith’s Stadium.

The Terriers are four games into their post-Michael Duff era, with Jon Worthington at the helm as caretaker.

He has overseen two wins and two losses since taking the reins, leaving Huddersfield two points adrift of the play-offs in eighth.

However, with six games left to play, there is every chance the Terriers find themselves in the famously tense end-of-season tournament.

Third-placed Wycombe, however, will be tough opponents. The Chairboys have enjoyed a strong campaign and can close the gap on second-placed Wrexham with a win in West Yorkshire.

Here are the key TV and streaming details ahead of the League One clash.

When is Huddersfield Town v Wycombe Wanderers?

Kick-off at the John Smith’s Stadium is scheduled for 7:45pm tonight (April 8).

Is Huddersfield Town v Wycombe Wanderers on TV?

Yes - the match will be available to watch on Sky Sports+. Sheffield United’s meeting with Millwall has been given top billing on the channel, but the Huddersfield game can be chosen as an alternative broadcast.

How can I stream Huddersfield Town v Wycombe Wanderers?

Supporters can stream via the Sky Sports app or on NOW TV.

