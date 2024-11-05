Sheffield Wednesday have a chance to bounce back from their capitulation against Watford when they host Norwich City.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Owls crumbled in the second half of their clash with the Hornets, falling to a 6-2 defeat in front of their stunned home supporters.

With a Steel City derby on the horizon, a swift return to form would be welcomed. Norwich, however, look set to provide a stern test.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Canaries are within touching distance of the top six after losing just three of their opening 13 games. They are a side blessed with eye-catching talent and will be favoured by many to triumph in South Yorkshire.

Sheffield Wednesday are set to host Norwich City. | Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Here are all the key TV and streaming details ahead of the meeting between the Owls and the Canaries.

When is Sheffield Wednesday v Norwich City?

Kick-off is scheduled for 7:45pm tonight (Tuesday, November 5).

Is Sheffield Wednesday v Norwich City on TV?

Yes - the match will be available to watch on Sky Sports+. It is not billed as the featured match but can be selected as an alternative broadcast.

How can I stream Sheffield Wednesday v Norwich City?