Is Sheffield Wednesday v Norwich City on TV? Channel and streaming details for Hillsborough clash

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 5th Nov 2024, 10:26 BST
Sheffield Wednesday have a chance to bounce back from their capitulation against Watford when they host Norwich City.

The Owls crumbled in the second half of their clash with the Hornets, falling to a 6-2 defeat in front of their stunned home supporters.

With a Steel City derby on the horizon, a swift return to form would be welcomed. Norwich, however, look set to provide a stern test.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Canaries are within touching distance of the top six after losing just three of their opening 13 games. They are a side blessed with eye-catching talent and will be favoured by many to triumph in South Yorkshire.

Sheffield Wednesday are set to host Norwich City.placeholder image
Sheffield Wednesday are set to host Norwich City. | Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Here are all the key TV and streaming details ahead of the meeting between the Owls and the Canaries.

When is Sheffield Wednesday v Norwich City?

Kick-off is scheduled for 7:45pm tonight (Tuesday, November 5).

Is Sheffield Wednesday v Norwich City on TV?

Yes - the match will be available to watch on Sky Sports+. It is not billed as the featured match but can be selected as an alternative broadcast.

How can I stream Sheffield Wednesday v Norwich City?

Supporters can stream the action via the Sky Sports app or NOW TV.

Related topics:Norwich City
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice