Is Sheffield Wednesday v Norwich City on TV? Channel and streaming details for Hillsborough clash
The Owls crumbled in the second half of their clash with the Hornets, falling to a 6-2 defeat in front of their stunned home supporters.
With a Steel City derby on the horizon, a swift return to form would be welcomed. Norwich, however, look set to provide a stern test.
The Canaries are within touching distance of the top six after losing just three of their opening 13 games. They are a side blessed with eye-catching talent and will be favoured by many to triumph in South Yorkshire.
Here are all the key TV and streaming details ahead of the meeting between the Owls and the Canaries.
When is Sheffield Wednesday v Norwich City?
Kick-off is scheduled for 7:45pm tonight (Tuesday, November 5).
Is Sheffield Wednesday v Norwich City on TV?
Yes - the match will be available to watch on Sky Sports+. It is not billed as the featured match but can be selected as an alternative broadcast.
How can I stream Sheffield Wednesday v Norwich City?
Supporters can stream the action via the Sky Sports app or NOW TV.