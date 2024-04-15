He lived out the dream of Leeds fans across the globe by climbing the club’s youth ranks and eventually becoming a key figure at first-team level. The tough-tackling midfielder was instrumental as Leeds secured promotion to the Premier League in 2020, thriving under the tutelage of Marcelo Bielsa.

Over the course of Leeds’ first two seasons back in the top flight, Phillips remained crucial until Manchester City came calling in the summer of 2022. He was snapped up by the reigning Premier League champions for a fee reported to be worth £45m.

However, game time proved difficult to come by in a Manchester City squad stacked with world-class talent. He now has trophies such as the Premier League and the Champions League on his CV, although his role in securing them was a relatively minor one.

Kalvin Phillips has had a torrid time at West Ham United since joining on loan from Manchester City. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

When he joined West Ham United on loan in January, many believed his career would revived, aided by the offer of regular minutes. Despite the expectation regarding his potential impact on the Hammers side, he has struggled for form.

Manchester City will reportedly sanction a permanent move in the summer, although it remains to be seen where is next for the 28-year-old. With the summer window approaching, here are the Readwrite favourites to be the midfielder’s next club.

Leeds United - 6/4

Phillips has been linked with a return to Leeds and he could be forgiven for wanting to go home after a difficult two years. However, it is hard to imagine him heading back to Elland Road if the Whites do not clinch promotion from the Championship this season.

The Magpies were among the clubs linked with the midfielder before he completed a move to West Ham. If they lose Bruno Guimarães this summer, they may be keen to bolster their midfield.

Liverpool’s new manager, whoever it may be, will most likely be keen to put their own stamp on the Reds squad in the summer. Phillips has previously been linked with a move to Anfield, although his decline in form may have put him out of contention for a Liverpool switch.

Juventus - 14/1

Having found life in the Premier League tough in recent years, a fresh start overseas may suit Phillips. Juventus were linked with a swoop for the midfielder in January but a move did not materialise.

West Ham United - 16/1

Hammers boss David Moyes clearly admires Phillips, otherwise he would not have wanted him adding to his squad in January. However, he has not settled in to the West Ham side as fans hoped he would.

Tottenham Hotspur - 16/1

It appears possible Tottenham may fall short of the Premier League top four this season. If they do, a summer spending spree may be fancied to boost their hopes of cementing a Champions League spot next season.

Aston Villa - 16/1

If Villa are to continue on their upwards trajectory, they may need to conduct some shrewd business over the summer. Phillips’ pedigree may appeal, despite his struggles in the capital.

Fulham - 20/1

Fulham have recently been reported as interested in the 28-year-old, who is currently on the books of their London rivals.

Paris Saint-Germain - 50/1