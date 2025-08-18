Kemar Roofe has given a controversial answer after being asked a question relating to his former clubs Leeds United and Rangers.

The 32-year-old, most recently employed by Derby County, spent three years at Elland Road between 2016 and 2019.

He arrived during the reign of Garry Monk, later playing under Thomas Christiansen and Paul Heckingbottom before starring in Marcelo Bielsa’s maiden campaign at the helm.

A move to Anderlecht followed in 2019 but Roofe returned to the United Kingdom a year later, joining Scottish giants Rangers.

He spent four years at Ibrox and has discussed his spells with both the Gers and the Whites on popular podcast Undr The Cosh.

Kemar Roofe represented Leeds United between 2016 and 2019. | PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Kemar Roofe’s Leeds United and Rangers decision

When asked to decide who the bigger club was between the two, Roofe said: “Both of them massive, massive, massive. Anywhere I go in the world I will bump into Rangers or Leeds fans but fanbase-wise I would have to say Rangers, because Leeds is just Leeds.

“But Rangers is people in Glasgow who support Rangers or Celtic and then outside of Glasgow, Scottish people will support their local team plus either Rangers or Celtic.

“Then you go to Ireland, Northern Ireland. It’s one of the two again. And then you come to England and they have an English and a Scottish team as well so there’s more people who seem to support Rangers whereas Leeds fans are pretty much from Leeds.

“It’s down to Rangers having the ability and more scope because they have English people who have a Scottish team as well.”

Kemar Roofe was on the books at Rangers between 2020 and 2024. | Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Kemar Roofe’s time at Leeds United

Roofe initially struggled for goals after joining Leeds from Oxford United in the summer of 2016.

However, he remained a regular fixture in the Whites side and eventually became a regular source of goals.