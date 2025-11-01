England’s third tier may be far removed from the glitz and glamour of the Premier League, but the love for the game is still strong.

On a weekly basis, fans come out in their numbers to back their sides regardless of the hardships. In recent years, each of League One’s Yorkshire clubs have experienced choppy waters.

Huddersfield have tumbled down from the Premier League, while Barnsley fell out of the Championship and then experienced play-off final heartbreak. Rotherham also dropped out of the second tier, while Bradford and Doncaster spent years trying to escape League Two.

As it stands, the Bantams are well-placed for a second consecutive promotion with only Stockport County above them in the League One table.

Huddersfield, Barnsley and Doncaster sit ninth, 11th and 12th respectively but will be hoping to push towards the promotion picture.

Rotherham started slowly, although have enjoyed an impressive uplift in form of late. After 13 games, Matt Hamshaw’s Millers sit 15th.

That is where Yorkshire clubs sit in the League One table - but where do they rank in the attendance table?

Here is how all 24 League One clubs rank according to average attendance this season, with data courtesy of Transfermarkt.