Yorkshire football headlines - October 31, 2025

League One attendances: How Bradford City, Huddersfield Town, Barnsley, Doncaster Rovers & Rotherham United compare

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 1st Nov 2025, 07:45 GMT

Bradford City, Barnsley, Huddersfield Town, Doncaster Rovers and Rotherham United are among the passionately-supported clubs in League One.

England’s third tier may be far removed from the glitz and glamour of the Premier League, but the love for the game is still strong.

On a weekly basis, fans come out in their numbers to back their sides regardless of the hardships. In recent years, each of League One’s Yorkshire clubs have experienced choppy waters.

Huddersfield have tumbled down from the Premier League, while Barnsley fell out of the Championship and then experienced play-off final heartbreak. Rotherham also dropped out of the second tier, while Bradford and Doncaster spent years trying to escape League Two.

As it stands, the Bantams are well-placed for a second consecutive promotion with only Stockport County above them in the League One table.

Huddersfield, Barnsley and Doncaster sit ninth, 11th and 12th respectively but will be hoping to push towards the promotion picture.

Rotherham started slowly, although have enjoyed an impressive uplift in form of late. After 13 games, Matt Hamshaw’s Millers sit 15th.

That is where Yorkshire clubs sit in the League One table - but where do they rank in the attendance table?

Here is how all 24 League One clubs rank according to average attendance this season, with data courtesy of Transfermarkt.

Every League One club ranked by their average attendance this season.

1. League One attendance table

Every League One club ranked by their average attendance this season. | George Wood/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Average attendance: 4,319

2. 24. Burton Albion

Average attendance: 4,319 | Pete Norton/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Average attendance: 4.539

3. 23. Stevenage

Average attendance: 4.539 | Manchester United/Manchester United via Getty Images

Photo Sales
Average attendance: 5,405

4. 22. Wycombe Wanderers

Average attendance: 5,405 | Pete Norton/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:League OneEFL League One
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice