A win for Stevenage over Leyton Orient briefly knocked Bradford off top spot at the weekend, but the Bantams made a swift return to the perch.

Huddersfield were also celebrating after a stunner from Leo Castledine clinched an important 1-0 victory away at Exeter City.

The division’s other Yorkshire clubs, however, did not fare as well. Barnsley were condemned to their third consecutive defeat in all competitions, losing 2-0 at home to Darren Moore’s Port Vale.

Doncaster Rovers, meanwhile, hit another roadblock as they lost 1-0 to Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.

Rotherham United have endured a dismal start to the campaign and saw their woes continue on the road against Mansfield Town, who emerged as 2-1 winners.

Elsewhere, AFC Wimbledon edged past Wycombe Wanderers and Plymouth Argyle completed a 4-0 rout of Burton Albion. Northampton Town secured a 2-0 win over Bolton Wanderers, Lincoln City breezed past Peterborough United and Wigan Athletic were beaten by Cardiff City.

Stockport County and Reading played out a 1-1 draw, with a trip to Huddersfield next up for the Hatters on Saturday (October 4).

