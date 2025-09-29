New predicted League One table after Bradford City & Huddersfield Town boosts and Barnsley & Doncaster Rovers blows

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 29th Sep 2025, 12:42 BST

Opta’s supercomputer has a fresh prediction for where Bradford City, Huddersfield Town and more will finish in League One.

A win for Stevenage over Leyton Orient briefly knocked Bradford off top spot at the weekend, but the Bantams made a swift return to the perch.

Josh Neufville struck for the Bantams against Blackpool, securing a 1-0 win for Graham Alexander’s high-fliers.

Huddersfield were also celebrating after a stunner from Leo Castledine clinched an important 1-0 victory away at Exeter City.

The division’s other Yorkshire clubs, however, did not fare as well. Barnsley were condemned to their third consecutive defeat in all competitions, losing 2-0 at home to Darren Moore’s Port Vale.

Doncaster Rovers, meanwhile, hit another roadblock as they lost 1-0 to Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.

Rotherham United have endured a dismal start to the campaign and saw their woes continue on the road against Mansfield Town, who emerged as 2-1 winners.

Elsewhere, AFC Wimbledon edged past Wycombe Wanderers and Plymouth Argyle completed a 4-0 rout of Burton Albion. Northampton Town secured a 2-0 win over Bolton Wanderers, Lincoln City breezed past Peterborough United and Wigan Athletic were beaten by Cardiff City.

Stockport County and Reading played out a 1-1 draw, with a trip to Huddersfield next up for the Hatters on Saturday (October 4).

Following the latest round of results, Opta’s supercomputer has developed a fresh prediction for the final League One table. Flick through our gallery to see where your club has been placed.

Opta's supercomputer has predicted how the League One season will play out.

1. Supercomputer predicts League One table

Opta's supercomputer has predicted how the League One season will play out. | Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Expected points: 44.59

2. 24. Burton Albion

Expected points: 44.59 | Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Expected points: 48.14

3. 23. Peterborough United

Expected points: 48.14 | Francois Nel/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Expected points: 48.32

4. 22. Exeter City

Expected points: 48.32 | Pete Norton/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:League OneEFL League OnePeterborough UnitedLuton TownLeyton OrientWigan AthleticStockport CountyReadingNorthampton TownLincoln CityWycombe WanderersBolton WanderersBurton AlbionMansfield TownBlackpoolJosh NeufvilleGraham Alexander
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice