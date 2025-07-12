Work has already been done to improve Daniel Farke’s squad, with four new faces having been welcomed to Elland Road.
Germany-capped forward Lukas Nmecha was the first new arrival, making a free transfer switch from Wolfsburg having previously represented the likes of Manchester City and Middlesbrough in England.
Next to join was centre-back Jaka Bijol, who was prised from Udinese for a fee reported to be in the region of £15m.
Leeds’ defence was then further bolstered by the capture of another centre-back in Sebastiaan Bornauw, who like Nmecha has swapped Wolfsburg for Leeds.
Left-back Gabriel Gudmundsson recently became signing number four, joining from Lille to replace Junior Firpo.
More incomings are expected in West Yorkshire, with Leeds keen to ensure they can handle the step up in quality in the Premier League.
With the club’s 2025/26 campaign set to kick off next month, AI has been asked to predict how Leeds will line up for the new season.
Here is what it came up with.
