Leeds United given hope of windfall as Borussia Dortmund 'make offer' for Sunderland-linked Charlie Cresswell

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 23rd Aug 2025, 07:45 BST
Leeds United have been given hope of a windfall by reported interest in Charlie Cresswell from Borussia Dortmund.

The 23-year-old cut his teeth at Thorp Arch, starring for the Whites at various youth levels during his ascent through the ranks.

He was given a Premier League debut against West Ham United in September 2021, but his promising outing was not followed by a run in the side.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A loan spell at Millwall failed to make him a Whites regular and in 2024, he was sold to Ligue 1 outfit Toulouse for a reported £3.8m.

He has thrived in France and gone from strength to strength with England Under-21s, recently lifting the UEFA European Under-21 Championship trophy for a second time.

Former Leeds United defender Charlie Cresswell has gone from strength to strength over the last year.placeholder image
Former Leeds United defender Charlie Cresswell has gone from strength to strength over the last year. | Michael Steele/Getty Images

Interest in Charlie Cresswell

Last month, Premier League and Serie A clubs were said to be circling the commanding centre-back. Sunderland were reported to be among those interested, having watched Cresswell in action for England Under-21s.

The Athletic have now claimed he is of interest to Bundesliga giants Dortmund, who are believed to have made an offer.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

While there does appear to be interest, the report claims Dortmund’s offer falls short of Toulouse’s valuation.

Leeds United’s sell-on clause

Cresswell would undoubtedly be wished well by Leeds supporters if he completed a high-profile move to Dortmund, but there may be some regret he did not fulfil his potential at Elland Road.

Frustrations may be eased somewhat by the windfall Leeds would receive, with the Whites understood to have a 15 per cent sell-on clause.

A player of Cresswell’s calibre is unlikely to join a club of Dortmund’s stature for a paltry fee, meaning Leeds could potentially land a significant sum.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In the era of profit and sustainability rules, earning money for academy graduates is important and Leeds would certainly welcome the additional funds.

Charlie Cresswell was unable to fulfil his potential at Leeds United.placeholder image
Charlie Cresswell was unable to fulfil his potential at Leeds United. | Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Charlie Cresswell on Leeds United exit

Speaking to The Athletic in May, Cresswell was candid regarding his Leeds exit and surprise move to Toulouse.

He said: “Of course, there’s going to be frustrations. I was there since I was 11. I wanted to live that dream. I wanted to play for Leeds.

“I wanted to be part of that journey, but these things happen in football. You don’t always get your way and your path’s meant to go in a different direction, but it’s turned out well. I couldn’t be happier.”

MORE: Leeds United and Nottingham Forest 'enquire' about 17-goal star

Related topics:Charlie CresswellBorussia DortmundSunderland AFCTransfer News
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice