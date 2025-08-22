Leeds United and Nottingham Forest have reportedly enquired about signing Stuttgart’s Ermedin Demirović.

The 27-year-old, who delivered a 17-goal haul last season, is among the many forwards to have been linked with Leeds over the course of the summer window.

A senior Bosnia & Herzegovina international, he has shone in the Bundesliga and would arguably be a shrewd addition for a Premier League club.

Since he was first mooted as an option for the Whites, the club have recruited forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin and the versatile Noah Okafor.

However, it does not appear entirely implausible that another frontman will arrive through the door before the deadline.

Stuttgart's Ermedin Demirovic has been linked with Leeds United. | Selim Sudheimer/Getty Images

Leeds United eye Ermedin Demirović

According to Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg, both Leeds and Forest are among the clubs to have most recently enquired about a potential deal.

Posting on social media platform X, Plettenberg said: “Ermedin Demirović remains a player to watch until deadline day.

“Stuttgart want to keep him. However, there have been many enquiries from the Premier League, most recently from Leeds and Nottingham Forest. His contract runs until 2028. Demirovic is only willing to consider top offers.”

Leeds United’s forward options

Whites boss Daniel Farke started with Joel Piroe up front for his side’s season opener against Everton on Monday (August 18).

The Dutchman was replaced by Lukas Nmecha in the second half and the Germany-capped marksman scored a decisive penalty to clinch the 1-0 win.

Lukas Nmecha scored from the spot to give Leeds United three points against Everton. | George Wood/Getty Images

Calvert-Lewin will also be competing for minutes, while highly-rated teenager Harry Gray could also make a push.

Mateo Joseph, meanwhile, has been loaned out to Mallorca after requesting a move away from West Yorkshire.