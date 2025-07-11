Sunderland 'have been looking at' Leeds United academy product with Whites awaiting windfall

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 11th Jul 2025, 12:39 BST
Sunderland have reportedly been keeping tabs on Leeds United academy graduate Charlie Cresswell.

The 22-year-old was sold by Leeds last year, having found opportunities limited under Daniel Farke.

He has since gone from strength to strength, sending his stock soaring with commanding displays in the heart of Ligue 1 outfit Toulouse’s defence.

Reports have indicated he is set to leave Toulouse this summer, meaning Leeds could financially benefit from the sell-on clause in his deal.

According to former scout Mick Brown, Sunderland have watched Cresswell in action for England Under-21s and been impressed with what they have seen.

Charlie Cresswell was a bit-part player during Leeds United's 2023/24 season.placeholder image
Charlie Cresswell was a bit-part player during Leeds United's 2023/24 season. | George Wood/Getty Images

Sunderland eyes on Charlie Cresswell

He told Football Insider: “Sunderland have been looking at Charlie Cresswell. They had scouts at the Under-21 Euros and from what I hear they were impressed by what they saw.

“A lot of clubs had scouts at that tournament, so I expect a lot of the star players there will be in line to change clubs over the summer.”

Sunderland have been incredibly active on the recruitment front since their promotion via the Championship play-offs.

Among their new signings are midfielders Habib Diarra and Noah Sadiki, who were both linked with Leeds.

Charlie Cresswell’s potential Premier League return

Cresswell impressed on his Premier League debut for Leeds in September 2021, faring admirably against West Ham United’s Michail Antonio.

Having shown he can hack it in France’s top tier, the prospect of a return to England’s top flight could be appealing.

Brown said: “It’s easy to get sucked in by a player’s performances at an international tournament. It used to be one of my golden rules, not to sign players off the back of a tournament.

Charlie Cresswell has shone for England Under-21s.placeholder image
Charlie Cresswell has shone for England Under-21s. | Christian Bruna/Getty Images

“But that doesn’t stop you having a look, and it seems a lot of these clubs including Sunderland like what they’ve seen of him over there.

“Of course, they’ll be aware of him from his time in England too. He only left Leeds last year, but it wouldn’t surprise me to see him come back to the Premier League.

“It will probably be for at least double what he left for, though, because that’s how these things work when you have Premier League clubs battling for a deal.”

