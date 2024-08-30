Dinamo Zagreb midfielder Martin Baturina has reportedly turned down the chance to make a £25m move to Leeds United.

Whites boss Daniel Farke has been clear in his desire for additions late in the window and has had his attacking department bolstered.

Leeds have also signed a new midfielder in Ao Tanaka, although continue to be linked with more advanced midfield profiles.

According to Croatian outlet Sportske Novosti, Leeds had a £25m bid for Baturina accepted, only for the midfielder to reject the move.

Martin Baturina has reportedly turned down a move to Leeds United. | Jurij Kodrun/Getty Images

Leeds are also thought to be struggling to recruit attack-minded midfielder Roland Sallai from German outfit SC Freiburg. Transfer specialist Sacha Tavolieri has claimed Leeds are pessimistic regarding their chances of pushing a deal over the line.

The Whites have also reportedly tried to sign Gustavo Hamer from Sheffield United, but are understood to have seen a £13m bid knocked back.