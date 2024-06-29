Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday are among the clubs featured in the latest transfer news round-up.

The summer window is in full flow and deals are being done across the pyramid. There has been a noticeable spike in transfer speculation due to the looming ‘mini deadline day’ of June 30.

Under current spending rules, clubs are allowed to make certain losses across a three-year period, with these losses calculated up to June 30. If clubs believe they are in danger of breaching rules, they may need to take action before this date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, it is not always easy to know if clubs are acting with this deadline in mind or not, and there is no suggestion any of the following stories have emerged as a result of it.

Charlie Cresswell is reportedly nearing a Leeds United exit. Image: Simon Hulme

Here are the latest transfer headlines on Saturday, June 29.

Leeds United defenders closing in on move

French outfit Toulouse are reportedly closing in on the capture of Leeds United defender Charlie Cresswell. The 21-year-old struggled for minutes under Daniel Farke last season and is said to be keen on trying his luck abroad.

The Ligue 1 side are thought to be keen to wrap up the deal, which could reportedly be worth £3.8m.

Free agent having Sheffield Wednesday medical

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jamal Lowe is undergoing a medical ahead of a move to Sheffield Wednesday, according to reports. The forward is a free agent having been released by AFC Bournemouth at the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

He spent last season on loan at Swansea City, scoring nine goals in 35 appearances. The Owls are said to be offering a two-year deal, with the option of a further year.

Leeds United midfielder agrees loan deal

Plymouth Argyle are reportedly set to land Leeds United midfielder Darko Gyabi on loan for a second time. The 20-year-old joined the Pilgrims in January, but saw his campaign curtailed by injury.

Reports have suggested he has agreed to head back to Home Park and work under the club’s new boss Wayne Rooney.

Crawley Town recruit ex-Huddersfield Town defender

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Huddersfield Town defender Scott Malone has joined League One outfit Crawley Town. The 33-year-old had been put up for sale by Gillingham and has now penned a one-year deal at Broadfield Stadium.

After agreeing terms, Malone said: “I am really excited for the opportunity to play for Crawley, and I am delighted to be here. I have said for a few years now that I have wanted to play for this club.