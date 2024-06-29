Leeds United duo near exits, Sheffield Wednesday close in and ex-Huddersfield Town man recruited - transfer latest
The summer window is in full flow and deals are being done across the pyramid. There has been a noticeable spike in transfer speculation due to the looming ‘mini deadline day’ of June 30.
Under current spending rules, clubs are allowed to make certain losses across a three-year period, with these losses calculated up to June 30. If clubs believe they are in danger of breaching rules, they may need to take action before this date.
However, it is not always easy to know if clubs are acting with this deadline in mind or not, and there is no suggestion any of the following stories have emerged as a result of it.
Here are the latest transfer headlines on Saturday, June 29.
Leeds United defenders closing in on move
French outfit Toulouse are reportedly closing in on the capture of Leeds United defender Charlie Cresswell. The 21-year-old struggled for minutes under Daniel Farke last season and is said to be keen on trying his luck abroad.
The Ligue 1 side are thought to be keen to wrap up the deal, which could reportedly be worth £3.8m.
Free agent having Sheffield Wednesday medical
Jamal Lowe is undergoing a medical ahead of a move to Sheffield Wednesday, according to reports. The forward is a free agent having been released by AFC Bournemouth at the end of the 2023/24 campaign.
He spent last season on loan at Swansea City, scoring nine goals in 35 appearances. The Owls are said to be offering a two-year deal, with the option of a further year.
Leeds United midfielder agrees loan deal
Plymouth Argyle are reportedly set to land Leeds United midfielder Darko Gyabi on loan for a second time. The 20-year-old joined the Pilgrims in January, but saw his campaign curtailed by injury.
Reports have suggested he has agreed to head back to Home Park and work under the club’s new boss Wayne Rooney.
Crawley Town recruit ex-Huddersfield Town defender
Former Huddersfield Town defender Scott Malone has joined League One outfit Crawley Town. The 33-year-old had been put up for sale by Gillingham and has now penned a one-year deal at Broadfield Stadium.
After agreeing terms, Malone said: “I am really excited for the opportunity to play for Crawley, and I am delighted to be here. I have said for a few years now that I have wanted to play for this club.
"I married into the area ten years ago as my wife is in Broadfield, so it has always been a dream of mine. I am also happy to have got the deal done so early. The lads are back in early next week, so I am excited to get back in and meet everyone.”
