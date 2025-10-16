Leeds United hero Jermaine Beckford believes “everyone's starting to cotton on to” the brilliance of Gabriel Gudmundsson.

The 26-year-old was signed from Lille in the summer, making the switch to Elland Road for a reported £10m. He had big shoes to fill, as he was recruited to replace the immensely popular Junior Firpo.

Prior to Firpo’s resurgence in the Championship, left-back had been a problem position for Leeds.

Firpo’s move to Real Betis may well have sparked some worry among supporters, but Gudmundsson has eased concerns.

He has made an excellent start to life in West Yorkshire, quickly becoming one of manager Daniel Farke’s most trusted lieutenants.

Jermaine Beckford fired Leeds United to promotion from League One in 2010. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

Gabriel Gudmundsson verdict

When asked if Gudmundsson’s stellar form had flown under the radar beyond Leeds circles, Beckford told The Yorkshire Post: "Initially, yes, but I think everyone's starting to cotton on to it now.

“He's one of those players, he didn't come in for big money, but when you look at what he's been able to do during his time at the club, he's a steady seven-and-a-half or eight out of 10 every game.

“You're not going to get less, you're not going to get more. Bags of energy, tough in the tackle, really positive when he wins the ball back. He likes to play forward. He's quite aggressive in the challenge when the ball's turned over. I'm a massive fan of his.”

Gabriel Gudmundsson has made the Leeds United left-back spot his own. | Dan Istitene/Getty Images

‘Genuinely didn’t realise’

Some of the players signed by Leeds in the summer did not exactly arrive as unknown quantities. Dominic Calvert-Lewin, for example, had faced the Whites on a number of occasions over the years.

Gudmundsson is a senior Sweden international with Champions League experience, but followers of the English game may well have been unaware of his skillset.

Beckford, who represented Leeds between 2006 and 2010, has admitted to having had his eyes opened to the left-back’s talent.

He said: “I genuinely didn't realise the type of player he was. You read reports on him, you have a look on YouTube and watch the clips, and you can kind of get a baseline for what kind of player they are.