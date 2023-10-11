All Sections
Leeds United have held 'discussions' about renewing contracts of key duo

Leeds United are said to have held discussions about renewing the contracts of two key figures.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 11th Oct 2023, 10:28 BST
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 10:28 BST
Leeds United are said to have held discussions about renewing the contracts of two key figures. Image: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty ImagesLeeds United are said to have held discussions about renewing the contracts of two key figures. Image: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images
Leeds United are said to have held discussions about renewing the contracts of two key figures. Image: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

As part of the club’s ushering in of a new era in the summer, former Newcastle United consultant Nick Hammond was brought in as an interim football advisor.

Along with Hammond came his colleague Gary Penrice and both worked for Leeds throughout the transfer window.

As per The Athletic, discussions have taken place regarding a new contract for Hammond that would keep him and Penrice at the club for the next two transfer windows.

Hammond was brought in on a temporary basis to support the club over the summer, with the process of finding a new and permanent director of football ongoing.

The Athletic’s report claims Leeds valued his work during the window and the role he played in the recruitment of Daniel Farke as the new first-team manager.

It was a busy summer at Elland Road, as Leeds navigated the difficulties of a tricky first transfer window back in the Championship.

There was a spate of departures, with the likes of Marc Roca and Luis Sinisterra among those to have moved on.

However, Leeds did some recruiting themselves and have shown plenty of promise in the early stages of the Championship season.

