In-demand winger Feyenoord Igor Paixao reportedly wants to join Marseille despite interest from Leeds United.

A very public battle for the services of the winger is unfolding, with his exploits for Feyenoord having drawn admiring glances.

Leeds have been strongly linked with the 25-year-old, although Ligue 1 outfit Marseille are also said to be on his trail.

There have been conflicting reports regarding developments, although a fresh update from Foot Mercato editor Sébastien Denis suggests the Whites could face a significant obstacle.

Fresh Igor Paixao claim

It has been claimed Paixao wants to join Marseille, despite Leeds having lodged a bid in the region of what the French club have tabled.

Writing on social media platform X, Denis said: “Igor Paixao still wants to join OM (Marseille), with whom he already has an agreement.

“His agent has offered him to Roma, while Leeds has made an offer similar in broad terms to that of OM (around €30m).

“Negotiations are still ongoing between OM and Feyenoord to try to reach an agreement.”

Igor Paixao uncertainty

There have been conflicting reports regarding Paixao’s situation and as it stands, it remains unclear who will win the race for the versatile wideman.

His appeal to clubs is clear, with Paixao having struck 16 goals and registered 14 goals in the Eredivisie last term.

Leeds will undoubtedly be pointing Paixao to the path followed by his compatriot Raphinha, who blossomed into one of the world’s elite players after thriving at Leeds.

While there is uncertainty regarding Paixao, Leeds are on the verge of signing fellow Brazilian Lucas Perri from Lyon.