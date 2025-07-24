Leeds United have reportedly agreed a deal to sign goalkeeper Lucas Perri from Lyon.

In recent months, the Whites have been linked with a clutch of goalkeepers amid uncertainty over the future of Illan Meslier.

The Frenchman has spent the bulk of the last six years as the number one at Elland Road, but was dislodged by Karl Darlow for the Championship run-in last term.

Meslier has been linked with a move away from West Yorkshire, which has hardly come as a surprise given Leeds’ interest in recruiting a new stopper.

Lucas Perri appears set to leave Lyon for Leeds United. | THIBAUD MORITZ/AFP via Getty Images

Leeds United close in on Lucas Perri signing

Perri is among those to have been named as a target for the Whites and it appears the Premier League newcomers are set to secure his signature.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Leeds have agreed a deal to sign the 27-year-old.

Writing on social media platform X, he said: “Leeds United have agreed deal in principle with OL for goalkeeper Lucas Perri. Medical tests booked and formal steps to follow, as Fabrice Hawkins reported. Deal in place to join.”

Lucas Perri starred for Lyon in Ligue 1 last term. | Carl Recine/Getty Images

Lucas Perri’s pedigree

A former Brazil youth international, Perri joined Ligue 1 side Lyon from Botafogo last year. He made 49 appearances for Lyon last term, featuring regularly in the Europa League as well in the league.

He has plied his trade in England before, having had a brief loan spell at Crystal Palace in 2019. Perri did not manage a single outing for the Eagles and the club opted against signing him on a permanent basis.

The stopper appears set to become Leeds’ seventh signing of the summer following the additions of Jaka Bijol, Sebastiaan Bornauw, Gabriel Gudmundsson, Anton Stach, Sean Longstaff and Lukas Nmecha.