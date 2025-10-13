Leeds United defender Isaac Schmidt has picked up an injury on international duty with Switzerland.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 25-year-old arrived in West Yorkshire last summer, making the switch from St. Gallen.

A versatile full-back, Schmidt offered flickers of his ability but failed to become a regular as Leeds clinched the Championship title.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was loaned to Werder Bremen in the summer and has appeared as a substitute in four of the club’s five Bundesliga fixtures this term.

Isaac Schmidt was loaned out by Leeds United in the summer. | Michael Regan/Getty Images

Isaac Schmidt injury

However, the German club are now sweating on his fitness after he picked up a foot problem in Switzerland training.

He is set to undergo tests in the coming days and will be unavailable for Switzerland's World Cup qualifier against Slovenia tonight.

In a statement, Werder Bremen said: “Isaac Schmidt has left the Swiss national team early. The Werder Bremen full-back sustained a foot injury during training and will undergo further examinations in Bremen in the coming days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Schmidt did not play in Switzerland's 2-0 victory against Sweden on Friday evening. On Monday evening, October 13, 2025, at 7:45pm, the national team will face Slovenia in World Cup qualifying in Ljubljana and will be without Schmidt.”

Schmidt is not the first player loaned by Leeds to Werder Bremen to have sustained an injury this term.

Isaac Schmidt has made four league appearances for Werder Bremen since his loan move from Leeds United. | Christof Koepsel/Getty Images

Max Wober blow

Max Wober also made the move from Elland Road to the Weserstadion in the summer only to find himself sidelined early on.

In a recent interview, he said: “The whole thing happened a week-and-a-half before the cup match in Bielefeld. I got a hamstring injury. It caused a structural injury to the muscle. The muscle tore little by little.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I didn't really notice it during the game. The next morning, however, came with a major shock - I woke up with a huge lump in my thigh. Shortly afterward, I was diagnosed with a torn muscle and a torn muscle bundle.