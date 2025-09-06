Leeds United academy product Kalvin Phillips could reportedly be given a Manchester City exit route in January.

The 29-year-old swapped his boyhood club for Pep Guardiola’s side in 2022, having performed heroics in Leeds colours.

He had been crucial in their Championship title-winning 2019/20 campaign before playing a starring role in the Premier League.

His exploits landed him a role in the England set-up, but his move to the Etihad Stadium pumped the brakes on his progress.

Opportunities have proven limited and loan spells at West Ham United and Ipswich Town have failed to send him flying up the pecking order.

Kalvin Phillips is a product of Leeds United's youth system. | Michael Regan/Getty Images

He has been linked with a homecoming move back to Leeds on a number of occasions, although it appears he could be given a chance to move abroad in the winter window.

Kalvin Phillips linked with Lyon

According to Goal, the combative midfielder is being targeted by Ligue 1 giants Lyon ahead of the winter window. The club are also said to be eyeing 20-year-old Nico O’Reilly, who has been reported as being of interest to Leeds.

Fringe defender Josh Wilson-Esbrand is also believed to be on Lyon’s radar, indicating there could be plenty for the two clubs to discuss in the coming months.

Leeds United hero’s need for a fresh start

A move abroad could be just what Phillips needs in order to get his career back on track. The Yorkshireman is undeniably gifted and a fresh start could allow him to rediscover form that made him a Leeds and Three Lions star.

Kalvin Phillips was a heroic figure at Leeds United. | Alex Morton/Getty Images

It would have been ideal if a summer move could have materialised for Phillips, but the midfielder has been recovering from surgery on his Achilles.