Leeds United are reportedly among the clubs keeping tabs on Steaua Bucharest defender Joyskim Dawa.

The 28-year-old is enjoying a strong campaign in the Romanian top flight and has also impressed in the Europa League.

According to the Daily Mirror, his exploits have attracted attention from a number of scouts in England. Leeds are among the clubs thought to be keeping tabs, as are Premier League outfits Everton and Fulham.

Leicester City and Burnley are also reported to have requested information on the player, who could be available to snap up for as little as £4m.

Joyskim Dawa has played in various European competitions for Steaua Bucharest. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Dawa was born in France but is a senior Cameroon international and has collected nine caps for the African nation.

Leeds have deployed Joe Rodon and Pascal Struijk in the heart of defence this season, moving Ethan Ampadu back into midfield.

However, injury issues for Max Wober have left Leeds looking light when it comes to depth in the centre-back department.

There have been several appearances on the bench for promising teenager James Debayo, although he is still waiting on a first-team debut.

Amid injury problems in midfield, Leeds have also been linked with a swoop for experienced anchor Cheikhou Kouyate.