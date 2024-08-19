Leeds United-linked defender 'in talks' over Burnley move with Chelsea exit anticipated
The 21-year-old has been loaned out twice by Chelsea, to German side Paderborn and Championship outfit Swansea City. However, reports recently suggested Chelsea would be open to sanctioning a permanent exit.
Leeds and Burnley were credited with interest, although it appears to be the latter closing in on securing his signature. Terms for a loan deal containing an obligation to buy have been agreed, according to Sky Sports.
The report claims Humphreys will undergo a medical in the next 24 hours, with a view to the defender linking up with Scott Parker’s packed squad. Burnley's new boss has a wealth of resources at his disposal, despite the likes of Wilson Odobert, Scott Twine and Bailey Peacock-Farrell moving on.
Parker’s reign has got off to an ideal start, with two league wins already under his belt. The Clarets breezed past Luton Town in their opening fixture, later following up with a 5-0 demolition of Cardiff City.
As the transfer deadline edges closer, the pressure to recruit on clubs with glaring gaps in their squads intensifies. Leeds have lost three first-team regular in Archie Gray, Glen Kamara and Crysencio Summerville, with Georginio Rutter expected to follow.
Whites boss Daniel Farke has laid out his desire for more cover at full-back, as well as a new midfielder and two offensive additions. A raft of names have been linked with moves to Elland Road but the club’s market activity is proving difficult to predict.
