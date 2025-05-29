Leeds United shareholder TJ McConnell has admitted he would like to see Tottenham Hotspur winger Manor Solomon return to Elland Road.

McConnell, a star in the NBA for the Indiana Pacers, is among the high-profile figures to have invested in Leeds and become a minority shareholder.

Investment from various stars of sport was sparked by the arrival of 49ers Enterprises in West Yorkshire, and a number have become emotionally invested in the Whites.

McConnell kept close tabs on Leeds as they clinched the Championship title - and now wants to see a loan star of the promotion-winning campaign retained.

Manor Solomon lifted the Championship trophy at the end of his Leeds United loan spell. | Harry Trump/Getty Images

TJ McConnell on Manor Solomon

Speaking to Israeli channel 'Sport 5', McConnell said: "I didn't know too much about Manor but my friend Larry Nance [Jr.] who is also a Leeds fan [and minority investor] told me about him and said he would be a huge boost for us. Wow, how right he was.

"Manor had an amazing season. His Championship goal [against Plymouth Argyle] was fantastic, it was really fun to watch him throughout the season.

“Of course I would like to see him stay at Leeds next season after everything he has done for the club. I don't make the decisions but I really like Solomon as a player.”

Leeds United interest in Manor Solomon

Reports have indicated Leeds would like to sign the 25-year-old on a permanent basis. However, he is still under contract at Tottenham and has also been linked with the likes of Everton and Marseille.

The Israel international arrived on loan at Leeds last year with a reputation as an injury-plagued player.

However, he shook off those issues and was a regular fixture throughout the season, having just one brief stint on the sidelines.

He scored 10 goals in the Championship, including the one that secured the title in the dying embers against Plymouth.

Manor Solomon struck a dramatic late winner to hand Leeds United the Championship title. | Harry Trump/Getty Images

Manor Solomon on his future

In a farewell message following the conclusion of his loan spell at Leeds, Solomon conceded he did not know what the future held.

He said: “After nearly a year without football, I couldn’t have asked for a better comeback season and a better ending.

“I really don’t know what the future holds, but I do know that Leeds United will forever be in my heart.