Middlesbrough are reportedly leading the race to sign Sheffield United, Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday-linked forward Louie Barry from Aston Villa.

Barry, who can also operate out wide, has been in lethal form on loan at Stockport County this season. He has made 21 appearances in all competitions, netting 15 goals.

Various reports have indicated Villa intend to recall him from his loan and redeploy him to the Championship.

A host of clubs in the second tier have been linked with a loan swoop, with the Blades, Whites and Owls among them.

Louie Barry has made just one senior appearance for Aston Villa. | Christian Hofer/Getty Images

However, according to Football Insider, it is Middlesbrough in pole position to land his signature.

The report claims game time would be a concern for Villa if he joined Leeds, who are well-stocked in the attacking department.

Boro are not quite as blessed with depth in the final third and could potentially make Barry a key figure in their push for promotion to the Premier League.

The 21-year-old was initially developed within West Bromwich Albion’s youth system before spells in the academies of Barcelona and Villa.

The latter gave him his first senior deal, although a first-team breakthrough in the Midlands has not yet materialised.