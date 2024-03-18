Here are the latest transfer headlines on Monday, March 18, 2024.

Leeds United tracking midfielder

Leeds United have been linked with Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff. The 26-year-old has been a regular fixture for the Magpies this season but could leave in the summer window, according to reports.

Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff has been linked with Leeds United. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

Newcastle are said to want £15m for the midfielder, who is out of contract in 2025.

Sheffield United academy graduate wanted by West Ham United

West Ham United are said to be preparing a summer bid for Sheffield United academy graduate Harry Maguire. The Hammers have previously been linked with the 31-year-old, who has been on Manchester United’s books since 2019.

They are reportedly prepared to fork out between £15m and £20m to secure the services of the former Hull City defender.

Former Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday forward on the move

Leroy Lita, formerly of Barnsley, Sheffield Wednesday and Middlesbrough, has joined the 24th club of his career. Still playing at the age of 39, the forward has joined non-league outfit Barwell having left Coalville Town.