Leeds United exit possible for Illan Meslier with Rangers, Valencia and Lorient 'in the race'
Formerly a mainstay between the sticks at Elland Road, Meslier has endured a dramatic fall from prominence.
He was dislodged as Leeds’ number one by Karl Darlow last term, before seeing Lucas Perri signed from Lyon and placed above him in the pecking order.
The 25-year-old has not made the bench for any of Leeds’ competitive fixtures this term, with his time at the club seemingly coming to an end.
Leeds United’s Illan Meslier eyed by trio
According to reporter Ekrem Konur, Meslier is being trailed by a trio of clubs. His former club Lorient, who sold him to Leeds in 2020, are said to have submitted an offer.
Also said to be keen are Spanish outfit Valencia, who have already signed winger Largie Ramazani from the Whites after agreeing a season-long loan deal.
Meslier could also have the chance to remain in the United Kingdom, with Scottish giants Rangers believed to be interested.
The Gers, who like Leeds are owned by 49ers Enterprises, have endured a tough start to the season under ex-Southampton boss Russell Martin.
Posting on X, Konur said: “Valencia have made Illan Meslier their top goalkeeping target as they prepare to part ways with [Stole] Dimitrievski.
“Rangers and Lorient are also in the race, with Lorient already submitting an offer to bring the 25-year-old back.”
Meslier has also been linked with French giants Paris Saint-Germain.
Illan Meslier’s future
A fresh start away from Elland Road appears badly needed for Meslier, who was once regarded among the most exciting young goalkeepers in Europe.
He boasts impressive shot-stopping ability, but has struggled for consistency in recent years. With Perri through the door as a marquee signing, there does not appear to be a way back for him in West Yorkshire.