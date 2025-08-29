Rangers, Valencia and Lorient are reportedly in the race to sign Leeds United outcast Illan Meslier.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Formerly a mainstay between the sticks at Elland Road, Meslier has endured a dramatic fall from prominence.

He was dislodged as Leeds’ number one by Karl Darlow last term, before seeing Lucas Perri signed from Lyon and placed above him in the pecking order.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 25-year-old has not made the bench for any of Leeds’ competitive fixtures this term, with his time at the club seemingly coming to an end.

Illan Meslier does not look to have a future at Leeds United. | George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds United’s Illan Meslier eyed by trio

According to reporter Ekrem Konur, Meslier is being trailed by a trio of clubs. His former club Lorient, who sold him to Leeds in 2020, are said to have submitted an offer.

Also said to be keen are Spanish outfit Valencia, who have already signed winger Largie Ramazani from the Whites after agreeing a season-long loan deal.

Meslier could also have the chance to remain in the United Kingdom, with Scottish giants Rangers believed to be interested.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Gers, who like Leeds are owned by 49ers Enterprises, have endured a tough start to the season under ex-Southampton boss Russell Martin.

Illan Meslier has fallen out of favour at Leeds United. | George Wood/Getty Images

Posting on X, Konur said: “Valencia have made Illan Meslier their top goalkeeping target as they prepare to part ways with [Stole] Dimitrievski.

“Rangers and Lorient are also in the race, with Lorient already submitting an offer to bring the 25-year-old back.”

Meslier has also been linked with French giants Paris Saint-Germain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Illan Meslier’s future

A fresh start away from Elland Road appears badly needed for Meslier, who was once regarded among the most exciting young goalkeepers in Europe.