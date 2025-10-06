Leeds United-linked midfielder Piotr Zielinski 'could leave' Inter Milan on free transfer

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 6th Oct 2025, 14:02 BST
Leeds United-linked midfielder Piotr Zielinski could reportedly leave Inter Milan on a free transfer in January.

The 31-year-old only made the move to the San Siro last year, ending an eight-year association with Napoli in order to do so.

A senior Poland international, the attack-minded midfielder has since amassed 44 appearances for the Italian giants and scored two goals.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, there has been speculation regarding his future fuelled by a lack of minutes. This season, he has not made a single start in Serie A.

Inter Milan's Piotr Zielinski has been linked with Leeds United.placeholder image
Inter Milan's Piotr Zielinski has been linked with Leeds United. | Maurizio Lagana/Getty Images

Leeds United’s potential transfer opportunity

Leeds have been linked with the seasoned operator and according to Inter Live, he could soon be available.

Despite Zielinski having nearly three years to run on his contract, it has been claimed he could leave Inter on a free transfer in the winter window.

The prospect of landing a player of Zielinski’s calibre on a free transfer could prove attractive, especially considering fees are often inflated in January.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Possibility of winter business

It remains to be seen whether Leeds will invest in the winter window after their failed pursuits late in the summer.

The Whites targeted Brighton & Hove Albion playmaker Facundo Buonanotte only to see the Argentine join Chelsea on loan.

Fulham’s Harry Wilson was also in the club’s sights, but the Wales international winger ended up remaining at Craven Cottage.

Harry Wilson remained at Fulham despite interest from Leeds United.placeholder image
Harry Wilson remained at Fulham despite interest from Leeds United. | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

In the aftermath of the summer window, managing director Robbie Evans indicated the club will not be particularly active in January.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said: “Once we get through the first 10 games, you’re eight games from January. If you have to evaluate, we’ll use that, but our goal is to avoid January, if possible.”

Some of Leeds’ summer signings, such as Gabriel Gudmundsson and Anton Stach, have been heavily involved in the early stages of the campaign.

Others, such as centre-backs Jaka Bijol and Sebastiaan Bornauw, are still looking to force their way into the picture.

Leeds sit 15th in the Premier League table after seven games, having won two, drawn two and lost three.

MORE: Liverpool stance on defender emerges after summer Leeds United link

Related topics:Transfer NewsTransfer rumoursPremier League
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice