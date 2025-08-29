Leeds United reportedly explored the possibility of signing Timo Werner - only to find the forward was not keen on the move.

The 29-year-old is back at RB Leipzig in his native Germany after an underwhelming season on loan at Tottenham Hotspur.

A report in Germany recently suggested Leeds and Burnley had enquired about the frontman, who is thought to have cost Chelsea a hefty £47.5m in 2020.

However, it does not appear likely the Germany international will be lacing up his boots as a Leeds player any time soon.

Timo Werner was loaned to Tottenham Hotspur in the last summer window. | Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Timo Werner stance

According to GiveMeSport, Leeds did explore the possibility of getting Werner on board for their Premier League campaign.

Werner is not thought to have had his attention grabbed when the Whites sought to gauge his interest level.

He could still find himself back in England though, as the report has claimed he could be offered to the likes of Crystal Palace, Fulham and West Ham United at the 11th hour.

Any English club keen on recruiting Werner will have to move swiftly, with the transfer window set to slam shut on Monday (September 1).

Timo Werner has been linked with Leeds United and Burnley. | Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Leeds United’s attacking additions

Leeds have made two free transfer additions to their frontline this summer, snapping up Lukas Nmecha and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

The club have also recruited the versatile Noah Okafor, who can operate up front or out wide.

Joel Piroe has retained his spot up front for each of Leeds’ three games this season, although Nmecha and Calvert-Lewin have appeared from the bench.

Leeds appeared close to adding to their attacking options earlier today (August 29), only for a proposed loan move for Brighton & Hove Albion’s Facundo Buonanotte to collapse.