Leeds United land £8m playmaker and £12m Leicester City man as AI predicts final transfer business
When the Whites secured promotion back to the Premier League, it became apparent new blood would be required.
The top tier of English football is incredibly demanding and the step up from the Championship is a huge one.
Leeds have since made nine senior signings, strengthening in various areas of the pitch. First through the door was forward Lukas Nmecha, who joined on a free transfer from Wolfsburg.
He was followed by centre-backs Jaka Bijol and Sebastiaan Bornauw, who joined from Udinese and Wolfsburg respectively.
Gabriel Gudmundsson arrived from Lille to plug the gap created by Junior Firpo’s exit and Lucas Perri joined from Lyon to replace Illan Meslier.
Anton Stach and Sean Longstaff have been recruited in midfield, while Noah Okafor and Dominic Calvert-Lewin are on board to freshen up the attack.
With just over a week to go until the the summer window slams shut, Grok AI has been asked to predict the business Leeds will conduct in the latter stages.
Incomings
Yusuf Yazici (Oympiacos, £8m)
Linked with Leeds by RMC last month, Yazici is a player who fits the playmaker mould Leeds arguably still need.
The 28-year-old starred for Lille in France before joining Olympiacos last summer, only to see his time in Greece hampered by injury.
Leeds set up with a 4-3-3 in their season opener, sacrificing a ‘number 10’ to operate with a ‘four’ and two ‘eights’. However, if the Whites do want to switch it up, an attack-minded midfielder may be required to compete with Brenden Aaronson.
AI has predicted Leeds will recruit the Turkey international in an £8m deal.
James Justin (Leicester City, £12m)
Leeds have been strongly linked with Justin, an England-capped defender who can operate at right-back or left-back.
Talk of a swoop has quietened in recent days, but he would arguably be a sensible addition to Daniel Farke’s squad.
AI believes an offer of £12m could see the 27-year-old swap the King Power Stadium for Elland Road.
Outgoings
Illan Meslier (Lorient, £15m)
The writing is on the wall for Meslier, who was dislodged as the Leeds number one by Karl Darlow last season.
Darlow himself has now been replaced by Lucas Perri, leaving Meslier as the third choice stopper in Farke’s squad.
He has been linked with a move back to his former club Lorient by reporter Sacha Tavolieri and AI believes a reunion could be on the cards.
Isaac Schmidt (Werder Bremen, loan)
The Switzerland international struggled for minutes last season following his move to Elland Road from St. Gallen.
Leeds’ reported interest in another full-back hardly reads as a glowing endorsement of Schmidt and Werder Bremen have been linked. AI believes a loan move could materialise for the 25-year-old.
Sam Greenwood (Stoke City, £4m)
A lot was expected of Greenwood when he joined Leeds from Arsenal’s youth system in 2020.
He stood out at youth level but has never been able to become more than a bit-part player in the senior squad.
Loan spells at Middlesbrough and Preston North End have failed to revive his Leeds career and AI thinks he will head to Stoke permanently. Greenwood was linked with the Potters back in 2023.