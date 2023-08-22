Leeds United are reportedly unlikely to accept a loan offer for winger Luis Sinisterra.

The club have lost an array of players on loan this summer, including Robin Koch, Marc Roca and Jack Harrison.

This has drawn the ire of fans, many of whom have been left frustrated by the lack of sales generating transfer funds through fees.

Some may have feared the worst when Sinisterra was linked with Premier League side Brentford, although Football Insider have claimed Leeds are reluctant to let him leave temporarily.

Leeds United are reportedly unlikely to accept a loan offer for winger Luis Sinisterra. Image: Alex Caparros/Getty Images

The Colombian has not featured in either of Leeds’ last two games, with his last appearance coming in the Carabao Cup win over Shrewsbury Town.

Reports have suggested he is training away from the first-team at Thorp Arch, working with want-away widemen Helder Costa and Wilfried Gnonto.