Leeds United v West Brom: Predicted XI with decisions made on Ilia Gruev and Joe Rothwell
Daniel Farke’s side are in a rich vein of form and are riding the crest of a wave after dramatic wins over Sunderland and Sheffield United.
There is reason for optimism at Elland Road but the tough tests just keep coming, with fifth-placed West Brom up next.
The Baggies, led by Tony Mowbray following Carlos Corberan’s exit, have promotion ambitions of their own.
Two familiar faces are likely to feature for Leeds’ opponents, as ex-Whites duo Kyle Bartley and Alex Mowatt are both key figures for the Baggies.
Farke has lost captain Ethan Ampadu to injury but still has an embarrassment of riches at his disposal - and here is how Leeds could line up.
Leeds United predicted XI (4-2-3-1)
Goalkeeper: Illan Meslier
The French stopper had a shaky start against Sheffield United, but Farke has been unwavering with his faith in his preferred number one.
Right-back: Jayden Bogle
Farke has hailed Bogle as the division’s best right-back and it is highly unlikely he will be dropped.
Centre-back: Joe Rodon
A mainstay of the Leeds backline, the Wales international has deservedly been ever-present.
Centre-back: Pascal Struijk
With Ethan Ampadu out injured, Struijk appears nailed on to start next to Rodon.
Left-back: Junior Firpo
Another natural choice, Firpo’s ability to hurt opponents in the final third could prove crucial against West Brom.
Central midfield: Ao Tanaka
The Japan international has proven to be an incredibly shrewd addition to the Leeds ranks.
Central midfield: Joe Rothwell
After bright displays off the bench in each of Leeds’ last two games, Rothwell could find himself in the starting XI in place of Ilia Gruev.
Attacking midfield: Brenden Aaronson
The American playmaker is rarely absent for Leeds and looks set to continue his run of starts.
Right wing: Daniel James
James is enjoying his best season in a Leeds shirt and does not appear likely to be dropped.
Left wing: Manor Solomon
The on-loan Tottenham Hotspur man has tormented many Championship defences this season.
Forward: Joel Piroe
Even when he is having a quiet game, the Dutch marksman has the ability to pop up with a crucial goal.
