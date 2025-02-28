Leeds United will be hoping to increase their lead at the top of the Championship table when they host West Bromwich Albion.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daniel Farke’s side are in a rich vein of form and are riding the crest of a wave after dramatic wins over Sunderland and Sheffield United.

There is reason for optimism at Elland Road but the tough tests just keep coming, with fifth-placed West Brom up next.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Baggies, led by Tony Mowbray following Carlos Corberan’s exit, have promotion ambitions of their own.

Leeds United secured a crucial 3-1 win over Sheffield United earlier this week. | George Wood/Getty Images

Two familiar faces are likely to feature for Leeds’ opponents, as ex-Whites duo Kyle Bartley and Alex Mowatt are both key figures for the Baggies.

Farke has lost captain Ethan Ampadu to injury but still has an embarrassment of riches at his disposal - and here is how Leeds could line up.

Leeds United predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Goalkeeper: Illan Meslier

The French stopper had a shaky start against Sheffield United, but Farke has been unwavering with his faith in his preferred number one.

Right-back: Jayden Bogle

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Farke has hailed Bogle as the division’s best right-back and it is highly unlikely he will be dropped.

Centre-back: Joe Rodon

A mainstay of the Leeds backline, the Wales international has deservedly been ever-present.

Joe Rodon has been ever-present in the heart of Leeds United's defence. | George Wood/Getty Images

Centre-back: Pascal Struijk

With Ethan Ampadu out injured, Struijk appears nailed on to start next to Rodon.

Left-back: Junior Firpo

Another natural choice, Firpo’s ability to hurt opponents in the final third could prove crucial against West Brom.

Central midfield: Ao Tanaka

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Japan international has proven to be an incredibly shrewd addition to the Leeds ranks.

Central midfield: Joe Rothwell

After bright displays off the bench in each of Leeds’ last two games, Rothwell could find himself in the starting XI in place of Ilia Gruev.

Joe Rothwell has staked a claim for a recall to the starting XI. | Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Attacking midfield: Brenden Aaronson

The American playmaker is rarely absent for Leeds and looks set to continue his run of starts.

Right wing: Daniel James

James is enjoying his best season in a Leeds shirt and does not appear likely to be dropped.

Left wing: Manor Solomon

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The on-loan Tottenham Hotspur man has tormented many Championship defences this season.

Forward: Joel Piroe