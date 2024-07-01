Leeds United, Wolves and Southampton-linked winger could be sold for 'cut-price' fee
The 26-year-old has plied his trade in Turkey since 2021, when he left Queens Park Rangers for a fresh start overseas. He had impressed in the Championship for the R’s, having previously lit up League Two with Blackpool.
However, after three years and 139 appearances, his time in Turkey could be coming to an end. According to The Sun, he could be sold on the cheap as Fenerbahce look to lower their wage bill.
If he is indeed made available, a number of English clubs could be on alert. Leeds were linked with a move for Osayi-Samuel last summer and reports of interest resurfaced in January.
Wolverhampton Wanderers and Crystal Palace have also been credited with interest, while there has also been talk of Southampton being keen on luring the winger to St Mary’s.
Although a winger by trade, Osayi-Samuel can operate as a wing-back and he featured predominantly as a right-back in the Turkish top flight last term. His versatility may prove attractive for potential suitors, especially considering the gruelling nature of Premier League and Championship seasons.
Right-back appears likely to be an area of focus for Leeds this summer, with Archie Gray said to be closing in on a move to Tottenham Hotspur. Luke Ayling has departed for Middlesbrough, while Jamie Shackleton is reportedly Sheffield United-bound and Connor Roberts is back at parent club Burnley.
Leeds have handed a new contract to Sam Byram, although he faces little competition in the right-back department at Elland Road.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.