Fenerbahce winger Bright Osayi-Samuel, who has been linked with Leeds United among others, could reportedly be available for a cut-price fee this summer.

The 26-year-old has plied his trade in Turkey since 2021, when he left Queens Park Rangers for a fresh start overseas. He had impressed in the Championship for the R’s, having previously lit up League Two with Blackpool.

However, after three years and 139 appearances, his time in Turkey could be coming to an end. According to The Sun, he could be sold on the cheap as Fenerbahce look to lower their wage bill.

If he is indeed made available, a number of English clubs could be on alert. Leeds were linked with a move for Osayi-Samuel last summer and reports of interest resurfaced in January.

Bright Osayi-Samuel has been linked with Leeds United on more than one occasion. Image: Ahmad Mora/Getty Images

Wolverhampton Wanderers and Crystal Palace have also been credited with interest, while there has also been talk of Southampton being keen on luring the winger to St Mary’s.

Although a winger by trade, Osayi-Samuel can operate as a wing-back and he featured predominantly as a right-back in the Turkish top flight last term. His versatility may prove attractive for potential suitors, especially considering the gruelling nature of Premier League and Championship seasons.