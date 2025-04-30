Elland Road voices Daniel Farke support as Leeds United enjoy their promotion party in style

On Monday night, the people spoke.

Quite how and why stories Leeds United are considering changing manager leaked within 48 hours of promotion back to the Premier League with the most points the club has won in a season is unclear. With chairman Paraag Marathe declining a television interview on Monday, his thoughts on Daniel Farke's future remain open to speculation.

If it was about testing the water, Elland Road’s answer was emphatic.

On the day plans to modernise it edged another step forward, the rickety old place was in full-on party mood for Bristol City’s visit.

It has been five years since Leeds’ previous promotion, 15 with fans in the stadium, 35 to celebrate a return to the top-flight together, 61 since they could do it at Elland Road. They seemed determined to make up for lost time.

They cheered Ao Tanaka long before the elegant midfielder's lovely half-volley opened the scoring.

They roared "You'll never beat Joe Rodon" as the Welshman thundered into a tackle, then tracked Nakhi Wells stride for stride as he threatened the Robins' first shot on target.

They bantered with Patrick Bamford – "he sings what he wants" – as he warmed up. The striker refused their requests for a song, but orchestrated cheers Farke-style.

WET THROUGH: Daniel Farke gets a soaking, to the delight of Patrick Bamford (Image: Carl Recine/Getty Images)

They serenaded Willy Gnonto before and after Joel Piroe's wonderful pass set him free to score the second.

They lapped it up as Harry Gray jigged out of the tunnel for the post-match celebrations with a yellow scarf tied around his head.

They even cheered dropped goalkeeper Illan Meslier.

But most notable of all was the reception they gave Farke.

FAN FAVOURITE: Ao Tanaka enjoys his goal (Image: Carl Recine/Getty Images)

When he complained before the game how Gray already had two songs 10 match minutes into his senior career whilst he had none, it was in jest, but there was a point. Leeds fans have never warmed to him as they have some managers.

But once the suggestion was out there that he might face the sack, they made their opinions known, giving his name probably its biggest cheer all season before the game.

Midway through the first half, with Marathe watching – and listening – from the director's box as one of the few in Elland Road not either wearing or waving one of the yellow scarves left on every seat, the first "Daniel Farke" chant took hold.

Late in the game it met with a standing ovation, and a grateful wave of the arm from the man in the technical area, still wearing his familiar black winter coat despite the temperatures.

YELLOW WALL: Willy Gnonto joins the party (Image: Carl Recine/Getty Images)

One of Farke's favourite phrases is that he cannot be a "flag in the wind" – changing direction with the mood – and it applies as much to chairmen as managers. Those running football clubs must never be deaf to the wishes of supporters, but those too easily led – like Huddersfield Town chairman Kevin Nagle sacking Michael Duff – often pay a high price.

Daniel James and Ethan Ampadu refused media attempts afterwards to make the narrative about Farke.

"Tonight was about everyone in the club – the players, the fans, the manager," insisted James, echoing his captain’s line.

Too focussed on the game to seen the images of plans to revamp Elland Road released that afternoon, Farke would have approved.

"I'm a very happy man, no one has to be worried about me."

LISTENING IN: Leeds United chairman Paraag Marathe (left) (Image: Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Not that the players hid from Farke's importance.

"After Wembley (last season's lost play-off final) he was the first one to say that as down as we were we had to go again," stressed Ampadu.

"He said three or four weeks ago we'd be in the Premier League next season and we are," said James.

It was a pity the football took a back seat to partying, because it was very good – Leeds unleashed.

Twenty-two of the 25 shots, 12 of 13 on target, 75 per cent of the ball belonged to them rather than guests who knew a win would book them into the play-offs.

Largie Ramazani's two goals from the bench, celebrated with summersaults, just made the 4-0 scoreline realistic. Or perhaps not.

"We should have scored way more," gently grumbled the champagne-soaked manager.

It had been a good day for Farke, even down to the colour scheme.

"I was used to a white wall but it was a bit special with the yellow scarves. It was a bit the story of my life – (Borussia) Dortmund with the Yellow Wall (their famous kop end), and I worked at Norwich," he said.

The man who would later refuse to describe it as one of the best nights of his career out of respect to his former clubs added: "I have to say this atmosphere was way better."

Two years after relegation, Leeds were united, Farke a big reason why.