Whether you are Manchester City or Forest Green Rovers, the point of a new season is to come back stronger. With nine days until the transfer window closes, Leeds United have not yet been able to say that.

Slow starts happen – they happened to Leeds this time last year – and 46 games of Championship football means they can easily be made up.

One point from two games has not scrubbed Rotherham United out of the League One promotion race any more than back-to-back victories sandwiching a League Cup win is cause for Huddersfield Town to reserve an open top bus for May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everyone is finding their feet and those who get carried away – as some Sheffield United, Wednesday or Middlesbrough fans might have been tempted to in the first week – soon get dragged down to earth.

But unpalatable though it might be, sometimes some teams need a sugar rush to get things up and running, and the way Leeds' summer has panned out, they were one of them. They do not just need to spend the West Ham United and Brighton and Hove Albion money burning holes in their back pocket on good signings but ideally at least one "Wow!" signing.

That will be far from easy now the rest of football know Leeds are a) loaded and b) desperate, but the supporters who are so important to their success need a lift even more than the team right now.

The financial chasm between Championship and Premier League – bridged only slightly by a television deal which has set fixtures even more all over the place – makes the play-off final every bit the cliff edge it is hyped up as and its steepness makes the patience needed to do the job properly harder to find.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Hawthorns away end was mutinous on Saturday as Leeds got their best result of the season so far (a low bar at a very early stage), supporters booing the team passing towards their own goal during a like-paint-drying 0-0 draw at West Bromwich Albion.

IN NEED OF ENCOURAGEMENT: Leeds United supporters have had a slim summer so far

Manager Daniel Farke's team are far from boring but despite their goalscoring record, nor are they great entertainers – not judged by the bar so recently set by Marcelo Bielsa. When wins are flooding in, as when Leeds powered towards a seemingly inevitable promotion at the start of 2024, style questions can be parked. But only then.

The next time Leeds play at Elland Road, the transfer window will be shut. Reasons to believe are needed to ward off more vocal dissent.

If anyone there is tempted to bleat about expectations, they would be well advised to remember it was they who set them this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chairman Paraag Marathe promised via The Yorkshire Post and other media outlets in May Leeds would not be stuck in the blocks for a second summer running. Wrong.

HERO-TURNED-VILLAIN: The good work of Brenden Aaronson's equaliser against Portsmouth was undone in a matter of seconds

Given their history, Red Bull’s sponsorship was always likely to be controversial but there is practically no one most football supporters will not accept their club taking money from if it improves the team. Not yet.

Still, as Marathe pointed out as the hangover of Championship play-off final defeat was still raging, Farke would have a first proper, planned pre-season to implement new ideas, double down on strengths and brush up on weaknesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Six goals conceded in the first two home games did not exactly point to that, and although the bleeding was stemmed in the Black Country, it was with the sort of plodding football that tested fans' patience when things went badly late last season.

BITTER BLOW: Archie Gray was sold to Tottenham Hotspur in June

Within seconds of making himself a hero against Portsmouth on the opening day, prodigal loanee Brenden Aaronson missed a 24-carat chance. Instead of scoring the winner, he wrote another sob story.

Mateo Joseph looks to have kicked on this summer, but from a starting point outside the starting XI, Tottenham Hotspur will get the benefit of Gray's development now.

If this is to be even a passable transfer window, the bulk of players signed to strengthen the XI will have missed pre-season altogether.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With 132 points left to play for, panic is pointless. Sheffield Wednesday took a big kick themselves at the weekend where it hurts the most – on the scoreboard. Hull City, visitors the day after the transfer deadline, have had an even more shambolic window. Spoiler alert: Leeds were never going to win the League Cup.

But negative narratives are developing that need to be nipped in the bud: that Farke is too conservative to regularly get around teams parking the bus, that his squad is going backwards, that the owners lack ambition, skill or both.