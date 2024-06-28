Leeds United transfers: International midfielder returns to homeland for good after disappointing Elland Road stint

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 28th Jun 2024, 13:30 BST
LEEDS UNITED midfielder Marc Roca has completed a permanent move to Real Betis - with the Championship club having managed to get another of their high earners off the wage bill in the process.

The 27-year-old Spanish under-21 international - who won the European U21 Championship with his country in 2019 - spent last season on loan at the Andalucian club, where he made 26 appearances.

The La Liga outfit had the option of extending Roca’s loan by a further season or purchasing the player permanently at a knock-down price - with Leeds remaining in the second tier for a second season.

Betis opted for the latter, with reports in Spain suggesting that the final fee is under 5 million Euros.

Departure. Leeds United midfielder Marc Roca. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.Departure. Leeds United midfielder Marc Roca. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.
Departure. Leeds United midfielder Marc Roca. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Roca joined in the summer of 2022 from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich in a £10m deal.

He featured 36 times in all competitions in a mixed 2022-23 campaign which ended in United being relegated from the Premier League.

Betis exercised Roca’s relegation release clause last summer.

Roca - who started his career in Spain at Espanyol - was two years into a four-year deal at Elland Road.

