LEEDS UNITED defender Diego Llorente’s move back to La Liga has been confirmed with the former Spanish international having sealed his switch to Real Betis.

The deal is said to be worth around €3 million, with Llorente signing a four-year deal until 2028 and joining up with ex-United team-mate Marc Roca,

The defender has spent the last 18 months away on loan with AS Roma in the Italian Serie A, having made 59 appearances in all competitions for Leeds after joining in 2020 in an £18m deal.

The 30-year-old endured a mixed spell in Italy as Roma reached the Europa League semi-final, although he was left on the bench for both legs.

Diego Llorente has left Leeds United to join Real Betis. Picture: Simon Hulme.

Roma decided against triggering their option to buy Llorente, opening up the door for a move back to Spain.

Barnsley have completed the signing of Walsall goalkeeper Jackson Smith, pictured, on a four-year deal.

Smith, 22, is the club’s third summer window acquisition following the previous arrivals of Conor Hourihane and Marc Roberts, both promoted with the club to the Championship in 2015-16 and back for a second spell at Oakwell.

There is a further year in the club’s favour to extend Smith’s deal.

Ex-Sheffield United striker Daniel Jebbison is closing to completing a move back to the Premier League at AFC Bournemouth.

The Blades were keen to retain the Canadian, but he turned down a new deal to head to pastures new.

Jebbison's former club will be due around £1.5m in training compensation for the 20-year-old, who made one appearance last term, having been laid low by a combination of injury and illness.

Meanwhile, United have expressed an interest in signing attacking midfielder Callum O'Hare, who recently left Coventry City and one-time Barnsley and Rotherham United frontman Kieffer Moore.

Ex-Sheffield Wednesday midfielder George Byers, 28, has linked up with former Owls chief Darren Moore at League Two’s Port Vale.