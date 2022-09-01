LiveTransfer Deadline Day - Live Blog: Late deals for Leeds United, Sheffield United, Rotherham United, Hull City, Middlesbrough, Huddersfield Town, Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley, Doncaster Rovers, Bradford City and Harrogate Town
WELCOME to The Yorkshire Post’s Transfer Deadline Day live blog where we will be keeping you updated with all the latest ins and outs for our Premier League and Football League clubs throughout the day.
Stay here with us and our reporters who will be keeping you in the know on the very latest deals involving Leeds United, Sheffield United, Rotherham United, Hull City, Middlesbrough, Huddersfield Town, Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley, Doncaster Rovers, Bradford City and Harrogate Town.
Yorkshire’s Transfer Deadline Day - Live
Last updated: Thursday, 01 September, 2022, 18:17
Meanwhile, in the Leeds United camp ...
Leeds United are refusing to comment on reports they have walked away from talks to sign Bamba Dieng hours after chairman Andrea Radrizzani urged fans to "welcome" the Senegal striker to Elland Road.
Having been rebuffed days earlier, Nice are thought to have returned with an offer which is expected to land the 22-year-old centre-forward when it looked as if he would be heading to West Yorkshire.
If it proves to be the case, the news could have a knock-on effect with Dan James said to be undergoing a medical at Fulham.
Stuart Rayner reports ⬇️
Leeds United are not commenting on reports Bamba Dieng deal has fallen through but if so it could have knock-on effects
Leeds United are refusing to comment on reports they have walked away from talks to sign Bamba Dieng hours after chairman Andrea Radrizzani urged fans to "welcome" the Senegal striker to Elland Road.
Terriers add second new face of Transfer Deadline Day
HUDDERSFIELD TOWN have secured their second signing of deadline day with the addition of Manchester City's teenage centre-half Luke Mbete on a season-long loan.
The 18-year-old's capture follows on from the arrival of Ipswich Town striker Tyreece Simpson, with Town working towards finalising the transfer of Barnsley defender Michal Helik ahead of the 11pm deadline.
London-born Mbete has made eight senior appearances for City, having joined from Brentford's academy as a under-12.
Leon Wobschall has further details below
Huddersfield Town beat off Championship interest to sign Manchester City and England defender
HUDDERSFIELD TOWN have secured their second signing of deadline day with the addition of Manchester City's teenage centre-half Luke Mbete on a season-long loan.
Leeds United’s striker bid ‘off’ after PSV do about turn
PSV Eindhoven have reportedly decided against selling Cody Gakpo despite interest from a number of Premier League clubs, including Leeds United.
The Whites may come back for the player in January. Leeds were one of the clubs interested in the 23-year-old left-winger, who is also thought to have been the subject of offers from Manchester United and Southampton.
Stuart Rayner has the full story below
PSV Eindhoven reportedly refuse to sell Cody Gakpo but Leeds United could be back in January
PSV Eindhoven have reportedly decided against selling Cody Gakpo despite interest from a number of Premier League clubs, including Leeds United.
Longstaff heads to Colchester while Hull City complete signing of Greek midfielder
Matty Longstaff, linked with Barnsley briefly earlier in the day, moves to Colchester United on loan
Hull City complete signing of Fenerbache's Greek international midfielder Dimitrios Pelkas in on a season long-loan.
That makes it the Tigers’ 15th signing of window and third of the day.
Tigers complete loan signing of starlet Xavier Simons from Premier League giants Chelsea
CHELSEA starlet Xavier Simons has become Hull City's second arrival of deadline-day after completing his season-long move from the Premier League outfit on a season-long loan.
Leon Wobschall has the full story below ⬇️
Hull City transfer latest: Tigers complete loan signing of starlet Xavier Simons from Premier League giants Chelsea
CHELSEA starlet Xavier Simons has become Hull City's second arrival of deadline-day after completing his season-long move from the Premier League outfit on a season-long loan.
Reds still in market for forward and midfielder
Barnsley striving to bring in a new forward and a midfielder. While talk of a move for Newcastle United's Matty Longstaff may have joined the gun, the Reds do have several other midfield targets.
Boro vying with Baggies over Fulham Midfielder
ith Brentford’s Frank Onyeka. Meanwhile, tentative speculation linking Sheffield Wednesday’s Josh Windass with Boro have been dismissed.
Town get their man
DONE DEAL Town sign Ipswich man
Huddersfield Town transfer latest: Terriers complete signing of Ipswich Town striker Tyreece Simpson in £500,000 deal
HUDDERSFIELD TOWN have made their first signing of deadline day in the shape of Ipswich Town striker Tyreece Simpson.
New name in Leeds United striker frame
Marseille's Senegal striker Samba Dieng linked as Leeds United's striker search continues
Senegal forward Bamba Dieng has emerged as a possible deadline-day target for Leeds United with one French outlet reporting an £8.7m deal has been agreed.
Berahino leaves...
DONE DEAL
Berahino is on his way out of Hillsborough
Full story:
Sheffield Wednesday transfer deadline day news: Saido Berahino finds new club as Owls look to hang on to key players
Former Sheffield Wednesday striker Saido Berahino has joined Cypriot club AEL Limassol after being released by Sheffield Wednesday at the end of last season.