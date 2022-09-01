Leeds United are refusing to comment on reports they have walked away from talks to sign Bamba Dieng hours after chairman Andrea Radrizzani urged fans to "welcome" the Senegal striker to Elland Road.

Having been rebuffed days earlier, Nice are thought to have returned with an offer which is expected to land the 22-year-old centre-forward when it looked as if he would be heading to West Yorkshire.

If it proves to be the case, the news could have a knock-on effect with Dan James said to be undergoing a medical at Fulham.

Stuart Rayner reports ⬇️