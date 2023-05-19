All Sections
When does the 2023 summer transfer window close?

The Football League has confirmed clubs will get an extra day of shopping in this summer's transfer window.

Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 19th May 2023, 16:34 BST

The main European window normally closes on August 31 but this year clubs will have until 11pm on September 1 to do their last trading of 2023.

The summer window technically opens on June 14, but with all but a handful of clubs' seasons now over, dealing is effectively up and running Doncaster Rovers, Harrogate Town, Huddersfield Town, Hull City and Rotherham United have announced which players have been released ahead of the window.

Next season's winter winter will also stay open a day later than usual, with a February 1 11pm deadline. It opens as usual on New Year's Day.

FIFA requires transfer windows to be open a maximum of 112 days a season.

SIGNED AND SEALED: Max Wober joined Leeds United in the January 2023 windowSIGNED AND SEALED: Max Wober joined Leeds United in the January 2023 window
