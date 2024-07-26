Why Hull City could have advantage over Leeds United and Sheffield United as they 'make move' for winger

Liam Millar has emerged as Hull City's top target to replace Jaden Philogene according to reports.

The Tigers are said to have lodged a bid with Basle for the Canada winger, who was one of the Championship's top performers on loan at Preston North End last season, but face plenty of competition.

Sunderland, Sheffield United, Cardiff City, Burnley and Leeds United are all thought to be monitoring the 24-year-old.

The Blades have not traditionally played with wingers very often over the last decade but have been using a 4-2-3-1 formation in pre-season.

Funds are limited at Bramall Lane while they wait to see if a proposed takeover will be approved. They recently received £5m from Leeds for Jayden Bogle but have spent what they described as a “significant undisclosed” fee on Peterborough United’s Harrison Burrows.

Leeds currently have no need of a winger, but need to make contingencies in case either Crysencio Summerville or Willy Gnonto move away this summer. It is thought the Whites do not need to sell either but in modern football keeping an under-contract player at a club he does not want to be at it when others are prepared to meet his valuation is not always wise, and there is plenty of interest in both.

Leeds managed to talk Gnonto out of trying to force through a move to Everton last summer but a second season in the Championship will be a harder sell to both players.

Sunderland could be in a similar position in the sense that Ian Poveda's signing has left them with quality wide attackers on either side, but former Leeds player Jack Clarke is in demand elsewhere.

PROVEN QUALITY: Liam Millar showed what he can do in last season's Championship, and with Canada at the Copa America

That could help Hull, who are in a position financially to move quickly and have a coach in Tim Walter who has not been shy in stating publicly how urgently he needs reinforcements.

Hull sold Philogene to Aston Villa for £13m as they tried to rebalance budgets after last season's heavy investment failed to deliver Premier League football. Fellow winger Jason Lokilo has joined CSKA Sofia for an undisclosed fee, and Anass Zaroury has returned to Burnley after a loan.

Millar scored five goals and assisted five more in 35 appearances for Preston last season, then featured in all six matches as Canada reached the semi-finals of the Copa America.

The Liverpool youth product is in the final year of his contract in Switzerland, and has made it clear in the past he is looking to join a club with the potential to get into the Premier League.