Leeds United’s summer transfer window was hectic for a variety of reasons.

Failure to clinch promotion to the Premier League proved costly and the club paid the price by parting with Archie Gray, Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter.

Eight new faces arrived and the club did receive praise for the calibre of their additions. However, inability to recruit a ‘number 10’ frustrated vast swathes of the fanbase.

It is only October but there will already be eyes on the next transfer window. Injuries to Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev have left Leeds looking light in midfield, while there have also been fitness issues for new signings Isaac Schmidt and Manor Solomon.

Fans will be curious to see if recent injury problems motivate Leeds to pull out the cheque book in January, or whether the club ploughs ahead with the resources currently available.

ChatGPT was asked to predict the players Leeds will target in January - and here are the names it came up with.

Gustavo Hamer (Sheffield United)

Perhaps an obvious name to suggest, Hamer was targeted by Leeds during the summer window. Sheffield United rebuffed Leeds’ bid for the midfielder and he was still at Bramall Lane when the deadline arrived.

He would be a coup for any Championship club but the Blades did make their desire to retain him clear.

Jack Stacey (Norwich City)

A right-back by trade, the Canaries man can also operate in midfield. He is a veteran of the EFL and was part of the Luton Town side that soared from League Two to the Championship. He also helped AFC Bournemouth seal promotion to the Premier League in 2022.

James Bree (Southampton)

Another right-back, Bree was born in nearby Wakefield and made his senior breakthrough with Barnsley. He has been on the books of Southampton since last year but has not been afforded a single Premier League outing this season.

Trai Hume (Sunderland)

AI appears to think Leeds need to strengthen in the full-back department. The Northern Ireland international was linked with the Whites earlier this year but is still on Sunderland’s books.

Scott McKenna (Las Palmas)

A range of clubs were linked with the Scottish defender when he was on Nottingham Forest’s books.