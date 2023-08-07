All Sections
Leeds United's stunning £203m squad value compared to Middlesbrough, Sunderland, Watford, Southampton and rivals - gallery

Leeds United’s outing against Cardiff City served as a reminder of the star quality on the books at Elland Road.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 7th Aug 2023, 16:08 BST
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 16:08 BST

The Whites may have only drawn with the Bluebirds but their starting XI, packed with players who boast Premier League experience and international caps, will have made rivals wary if they were not already.

There have, of course, been departures at Elland Road. Influential forward Rodrigo has moved to Qatari side Al-Rayyan, while defenders Rasmus Kristensen and Diego Llorente have both joined Roma on loan. Marc Roca, Adam Forshaw and Tyler Roberts are also among the players to have left Leeds since their relegation to the second tier was confirmed.

However, there is still plenty of market value in their squad. Using Transfermarkt’s estimated market values, here are the Championship’s most valuable squads.

Here are the most valuable Championship squads.

1. Championship squad values

Here are the most valuable Championship squads. Photo: Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Squad value: £12m

2. 24. Plymouth Argyle

Squad value: £12m Photo: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Squad value: £12.2m

3. 23. Sheffield Wednesday

Squad value: £12.2m Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

Squad value: £15m

4. 22. Rotherham United

Squad value: £15m Photo: Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images

