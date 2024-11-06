Leeds United have been warned they would face “lots of competition” if they joined the race to sign Archie Gray on loan from Tottenham Hotspur.

Gray has found Premier League opportunities limited since making a high-profile move from his boyhood club Leeds in the summer.

Reports have suggested there will be interest in taking Gray on loan in January, with Spanish side Sevilla already linked.

There has been no talk of Leeds seeking a reunion, but the 18-year-old’s connection to the club has propelled the Whites into fan and pundit discussions about potential destinations.

Archie Gray joined Tottenham Hotspur from Leeds United in the summer. | Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Former Leeds midfielder Carlton Palmer has insisted Gray would be a shrewd addition for his old club, but has issued a warning regarding other suitors.

Speaking to Football League World, he said: "It would be a great bit of business if they could pull it off, but there will be lots of competition for the midfielder.

"I don't think he'd want to go to the likes of Southampton, who are struggling, maybe Leicester City, who are just outside the drop.

"I think it would be a great fit for him to return to Leeds. He's only 18, very versatile, as Leeds fans know, and he could play a major part from Christmas until the end of the season, by helping them get promoted back to the Premier League."

Gray enjoyed a breakthrough 2023/24 campaign, making a seamless transition to senior football after battling back from a lengthy injury lay-off.