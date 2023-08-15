Liverpool 'interested' in Leeds United's Tyler Adams but face AFC Bournemouth competition
The midfielder’s days at Elland Road appear to be numbered and AFC Bournemouth are said to have become the latest club to trigger his release clause.
It has been a frustrating window for Liverpool fans, who have seen their club be heavily linked to midfielders Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo only for no deals to to be struck for either.
Jurgen Klopp’s side could have an alternative option in Adams, although may have to act quick to secure the services of the 24-year-old.
He has reportedly been in-demand throughout the summer, with Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest and Brighton & Hove Albion among the clubs to have been linked with him. 90min’s report states Bournemouth “have taken the biggest steps towards a deal” for the midfielder.
Adams was also reported to be closing in on a move to Chelsea but talks are said to have broken down.
However, as it stands, he remains on the books at Elland Road and was even in attendance for the club’s recent 2-2 draw with Cardiff City.