Liverpool are reportedly interested in Leeds United star Tyler Adams.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 15th Aug 2023, 10:58 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 10:59 BST

The midfielder’s days at Elland Road appear to be numbered and AFC Bournemouth are said to have become the latest club to trigger his release clause.

However, 90min understand Liverpool are also interested in the USA international.

It has been a frustrating window for Liverpool fans, who have seen their club be heavily linked to midfielders Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo only for no deals to to be struck for either.

Liverpool are reportedly interested in Leeds United star Tyler Adams. Image: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty ImagesLiverpool are reportedly interested in Leeds United star Tyler Adams. Image: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images
Jurgen Klopp’s side could have an alternative option in Adams, although may have to act quick to secure the services of the 24-year-old.

He has reportedly been in-demand throughout the summer, with Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest and Brighton & Hove Albion among the clubs to have been linked with him. 90min’s report states Bournemouth “have taken the biggest steps towards a deal” for the midfielder.

Adams was also reported to be closing in on a move to Chelsea but talks are said to have broken down.

However, as it stands, he remains on the books at Elland Road and was even in attendance for the club’s recent 2-2 draw with Cardiff City.

