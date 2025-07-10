Luton Town capitalise on Rotherham United and Huddersfield Town exits to complete double defender deal
In a dismal 2024/25 season for Rotherham, Odoffin was a bright light who managed to keep his stock high.
Efforts were made to retain the 27-year-old centre-back, who can also operate in midfield, but a new contract could not be agreed on and the he left for pastures new.
Lonwijk, meanwhile, joined Huddersfield on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers last summer and was a regular in the Terriers backline before injury curtailed his campaign.
The pair have both been snapped up by Luton, who are aiming for promotion from League One after back-to-back relegations.
Odoffin has joined the Hatters on a permanent basis, while Lonwijk has sealed a season-long loan switch.
The move reunites Lonwijk with Luton boss Matt Bloomfield, who he worked under at Wycombe Wanderers, and the 22-year-old has also penned a new deal at Wolves.
Matt Bloomfield on Nigel Lonwijk
Bloomfield said: “We had Nige for a few months at the end of season before last at Wycombe and he was fantastic for us. I tried to get him back last summer but we didn’t have as much money as Huddersfield at that point, so I couldn’t get him, but he’s someone who we think highly of.
“He’s had a bit of a stop-start season last year and he’s not quite hit the heights that we all believe he can get to, but he’s got a really high ceiling and is another great lad.
“He’s got good versatility and can play anywhere in the back four or back five, and has incredible athleticism, he’s really good on the ball and we’re really pleased to give him a home.”
Matt Bloomfield on Hakeem Odoffin
Regarding Odoffin, Luton’s boss said: “Hakeem is a real leader and someone I’ve been aware of for a number of years. I know the club have been following him closely as well.
“He knows the level, knows how to win at the level and he can play in a variety of positions in defence and midfield, which absolutely helps. He is someone who we feel can have the personality and character to have a real impact for us.
“He’s a London boy and he’s been away from home for a number of years. When I met him a week or two ago, he’d been home to see his mum and he had a big smile on his face, so it’s nice when it seems to fit at the right stage of his life and his career.
“He was ready for a new challenge and we are really pleased to get him.”
Luton have also signed former Bradford City and Huddersfield frontman Nahki Wells following his Bristol City exit.
