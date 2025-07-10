Luton Town have signed Hakeem Odoffin and Nigel Lonwijk following their respective departures from Rotherham United and Huddersfield Town.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a dismal 2024/25 season for Rotherham, Odoffin was a bright light who managed to keep his stock high.

Efforts were made to retain the 27-year-old centre-back, who can also operate in midfield, but a new contract could not be agreed on and the he left for pastures new.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lonwijk, meanwhile, joined Huddersfield on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers last summer and was a regular in the Terriers backline before injury curtailed his campaign.

The pair have both been snapped up by Luton, who are aiming for promotion from League One after back-to-back relegations.

Odoffin has joined the Hatters on a permanent basis, while Lonwijk has sealed a season-long loan switch.

The move reunites Lonwijk with Luton boss Matt Bloomfield, who he worked under at Wycombe Wanderers, and the 22-year-old has also penned a new deal at Wolves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nigel Lonwijk spent the 2024/25 season on loan at Huddersfield Town. | Pete Norton/Getty Images

Matt Bloomfield on Nigel Lonwijk

Bloomfield said: “We had Nige for a few months at the end of season before last at Wycombe and he was fantastic for us. I tried to get him back last summer but we didn’t have as much money as Huddersfield at that point, so I couldn’t get him, but he’s someone who we think highly of.

“He’s had a bit of a stop-start season last year and he’s not quite hit the heights that we all believe he can get to, but he’s got a really high ceiling and is another great lad.

“He’s got good versatility and can play anywhere in the back four or back five, and has incredible athleticism, he’s really good on the ball and we’re really pleased to give him a home.”

Matt Bloomfield on Hakeem Odoffin

Regarding Odoffin, Luton’s boss said: “Hakeem is a real leader and someone I’ve been aware of for a number of years. I know the club have been following him closely as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He knows the level, knows how to win at the level and he can play in a variety of positions in defence and midfield, which absolutely helps. He is someone who we feel can have the personality and character to have a real impact for us.

Hakeem Odoffin has left Rotherham United and linked up with Luton Town. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

“He’s a London boy and he’s been away from home for a number of years. When I met him a week or two ago, he’d been home to see his mum and he had a big smile on his face, so it’s nice when it seems to fit at the right stage of his life and his career.

“He was ready for a new challenge and we are really pleased to get him.”