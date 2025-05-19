Mansfield Town are reportedly keen on signing out-of-contract Barnsley forward Sam Cosgrove.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 28-year-old arrived at Oakwell in the summer of 2023, making the switch from Birmingham City after a loan spell at Plymouth Argyle.

An imposing frontman, he looked to be a shrewd addition for the Reds ahead of their second attempt to escape League One.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, it never really worked out and it was recently announced he will be moving on when his contact expires this summer.

Sam Cosgrove is leaving Barnsley after two years at Oakwell. | Tony Johnson

According to reporter Alan Nixon via his Patreon page, Mansfield boss Nigel Clough wants Cosgrove to bolster his frontline.

Sam Cosgrove’s time at Barnsley

The forward arrived at Oakwell having delivered a respectable goal return in League One during his time at Plymouth.

He had been prolific in Scotland with Aberdeen too, but the goals never flowed in Barnsley colours. Cosgrove will depart with a record of seven goals and six assists across 60 appearances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this year, he was loaned to Stockport County having slipped down the pecking order in South Yorkshire.

Sam Cosgrove managed seven goals in 60 appearances for Barnsley. | Bruce Rollinson

Barnsley’s squad revamp

Cosgrove was released alongside a host of other players as Barnsley look to rebuild under new head coach Conor Hourihane.

Also among those seeking pastures new are defender Donovan Pines, midfielder Josh Benson and academy graduate Aiden Marsh.

Speaking earlier this month, Hourihane said: "There weren't any conversations happening really until everybody had clarity on their role.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As soon as I got it full-time it was let's get down to business, let the conversations start. I was big on making the most of the time before the end of the season.

"It's really important that, yes, the lads get some off-time but this summer break is probably a bit long for what I want to implement.