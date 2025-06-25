Southampton have confirmed the release of former Middlesbrough and Doncaster Rovers goalkeeper Joe Lumley.

Sign up to our Sports Editor's Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news.

The 30-year-old left Middlesbrough in 2023, having spent two years at the Riverside after a move from Queens Park Rangers. While on QPR’s books, he had been loaned to an array of clubs, including Doncaster.

He trained with Leeds United as a free agent in the summer of 2023, but did not pen terms in West Yorkshire and linked up with Southampton instead.

His time at St Mary’s is now coming to an end, with the stopper set to depart upon the expiry of his current contract.

Joe Lumley made 39 appearances for Middlesbrough. | Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Southampton release Joe Lumley

In a statement, the Saints said: “We thank Joe Lumley, 30, who will leave the club after eight appearances across the last two seasons.

“A popular figure at Staplewood, the goalkeeper started all four of Saints’ FA Cup ties in 2023/24, including the fifth-round trip to Anfield, and made his Premier League debut at Brighton last November at the age of 29.”

He is now able to be snapped up as a free agent, with the absence of a fee something that could well appeal to clubs needing a new goalkeeper.

Joe Lumley had a loan spell at Doncaster Rovers in 2020. | Pete Norton/Getty Images

Joe Lumley’s career so far

Lumley has gone back and forth between being a number one and an understudy since his senior breakthrough at QPR.

He left the London club four years ago, but is yet to come close to passing the 84-appearance tally he built up with the R’s.

Lumley made a total of 39 appearances for Middlesbrough, having spent the bulk of his maiden Riverside campaign as the main man between the sticks.

He did not retain his spot for his second season, which he ended up spending on loan at Reading.

