Middlesbrough closing in on La Liga striker and former FA Cup winner

Nick Westby
By Nick Westby

Head of Sport

Published 2nd Feb 2025, 13:24 BST
Middlesbrough look set to complete a loan move for striker Kelechi Iheanacho from La Liga side Sevilla.

With the transfer window having less than 48 hours to run, promotion-chasing Boro are stepping up their efforts to bolster their attack with Emmanuel Latte Lath still to complete his protracted £22m move to MLS side Atalanta United.

Boro’s move for 28-year-old Iheanacho would be a loan deal and they are reported to have beaten Celtic to the signature.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Nigerian Iheanacho started at Manchester City but made his name for Leicester City, with whom he won the FA Cup in 2021.

He has not settled in Sevilla since joining from the King Power Stadium last year.

Related topics:La LigaMiddlesbroughLeicester CityManchester City

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice