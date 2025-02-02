Middlesbrough closing in on La Liga striker and former FA Cup winner

Middlesbrough look set to complete a loan move for striker Kelechi Iheanacho from La Liga side Sevilla.

With the transfer window having less than 48 hours to run, promotion-chasing Boro are stepping up their efforts to bolster their attack with Emmanuel Latte Lath still to complete his protracted £22m move to MLS side Atalanta United.

Boro’s move for 28-year-old Iheanacho would be a loan deal and they are reported to have beaten Celtic to the signature.

Nigerian Iheanacho started at Manchester City but made his name for Leicester City, with whom he won the FA Cup in 2021.