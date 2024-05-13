Middlesbrough, MK Dons and Peterborough United men are among the frontrunners to join Barnsley in the summer transfer window.

Barnsley are currently in the process of licking wounds after suffering heartbreak in the play-offs for a second consecutive season. The 2023/24 campaign ended in bizarre fashion for the Reds, who were led by interim head coach Martin Devaney in the play-offs.

While their search for a new head coach is ongoing, many fans will be wondering how the playing squad will look next season. After falling short again, a summer of shrewd business appears necessary to give the Reds a shot at regaining Championship status.

With that in mind, here are the players Business2Community believe are most likely to join Barnsley in the summer window.

Liam Roberts is out of contract at Middlesbrough this summer. Image: Alex Burstow/Getty Images

Conor Grant - 5/4

A winter window loan signing from MK Dons, Barnsley have the option to make the midfielder’s move permanent. He made 14 appearances for the Reds in his loan spell, registering one goal and two assists.

Liam Roberts - 2/1

Another loan signing from the 2023/24 season, Roberts spent the campaign as Barnsley’s number one between the sticks. He is out of contract at parent club Middlesbrough this summer.

Jonson Clarke-Harris - 7/2

A proven scorer at League One level, the forward is leaving Peterborough United and will most likely be an in-demand free agent.

Liam Moore - 6/1

The experienced defender ended the season at Northampton Town, having joined the club on a short-term deal. He may no longer be in his prime but Moore boasts vast experience of the EFL. He appears set to be available as a free agent as the Cobblers have not renewed his contract.

Joe Powell - 7/1

An attack-minded midfielder, Powell has been on the books of Burton Albion since 2020. He has racked up nearly 200 appearances for the Brewers and scored 26 goals.

Stephen Humphrys - 9/1

The forward appears likely to be a coveted free agent this summer after it was confirmed his time at Wigan Athletic is up. He scored 11 goals for the Latics in 46 appearances during the 2023/24 campaign.

Jack Simpson - 10/1

The defender returned to football in February, joining Leyton Orient after serving a suspension for use of a racial slur towards a teammate at Cardiff City.

John McAtee - 10/1

A bright light for Barnsley during the 2023/24 season, loanee McAtee was a persistent attacking threat. However, it would not be a surprise to see the forward step up to the Championship next season.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell – 12/1