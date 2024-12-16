New predicted Championship table with Leeds United, Burnley, Sheffield United, Sunderland and Middlesbrough twists

Sheffield United, Middlesbrough and Sunderland were among the Championship promotion hopefuls to secure wins over the weekend.

The Blades did not deliver a glamorous performance against Plymouth Argyle, but the Blades tend to find a way to win when not at their best. Goals from Gustavo Hamer and Kieffer Moore secured three points at the expense of the Pilgrims, who are struggling at the wrong end of the table.

Middlesbrough, meanwhile, bounced back from their midweek defeat to Leeds United to spoil Neil Harris’ Millwall send-off. Emmanuel Latte Lath struck with 10 minutes on the clock and there was no response from the Lions.

Sunderland visited Swansea City and emerged as 3-2 victors from a five-goal thriller against Swansea City. It was also a positive weekend for Blackburn Rovers, who defeated Luton Town 2-0. Leeds missed out on three points but did manage to salvage one, drawing 1-1 with Preston North End.

Danny Rohl’s Sheffield Wednesday returned to winning ways with an away victory over Oxford United and Bristol City drew 1-1 with Queens Park Rangers.

Hull City are now under the control of Ruben Selles but their slump continued with a 2-1 defeat to Coventry City. The spoils were shared between Stoke City and Cardiff City, while Watford edged past West Bromwich Albion and Norwich City lost to Burnley.

On Friday night (December 13), Derby County were ruthless as they put Portsmouth to the sword in a 4-0 win.

Following the latest round of Championship fixtures, here is how the Football Web Pages supercomputer expects the final table to look.

1. New predicted Championship table

Here is how the supercomputer expects the final Championship table to look. Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

Predicted points: 40

2. 24. Hull City

Predicted points: 40 Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

Predicted points: 42

3. 23. Portsmouth

Predicted points: 42 Photo: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Predicted points: 43

4. 22. Cardiff City

Predicted points: 43 Photo: Molly Darlington/Getty Images

